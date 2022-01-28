NFL Draft 2022: 3 QBs the Steelers can pick to replace Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially headed for the start of a new era in 2022. Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement Thursday afternoon. It was clear that he was headed for this route, but the news becoming official puts the focus on the organization to think of his replacement as soon as possible.

One way to replace Big Ben is to draft a top signal-caller. The team can try to follow the same formula they did in 2004 by taking a first-round quarterback and hoping it all works out. They may not find the next NFL legend like Roethlisberger, but they can still grab a future Pro Bowler in the first round.

The 2022 quarterback class is not being hyped as a great one. That may mean a top prospect falls to the Steelers at pick No. 20 overall. These three quarterbacks in particular may be the best fit.

3 QBs the Steelers can draft to replace Big Ben

#3 - Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned he wants a mobile quarterback. Matt Corral is not a true running quarterback, but he has the ability to gain yards on the ground with ease.

The Ole Miss product threw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021. He ran for another 614 yards and 11 touchdowns. That explains why he is listed as the first or second quarterback in just about any mock draft.

Corral is listed at 6-foot-2, so he has a bit of size in addition to his mobility. The only question with him is whether he will get taken before the Steelers have a shot to pick.

#2 - Malik Willis, Liberty

Malik Willis fits the "mobile" designation in a big way. After beginning his college career at Auburn, Willis went to Liberty. That's where his NFL stock began to rise at a rapid pace.

The signal-caller threw for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns this past season. He also ran for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns. Willis did all this with non-Power 5 talent around him at Liberty. Yet he still managed a completion percentage of 61.1 in 2021.

His stock is one that could rise even further heading into the draft. If the Steelers want him, they may be able to get him after the first round.

#1 - Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Kenny Pickett may be the top option in the minds of many Steelers fans. Why? That's because he played his entire college career in the city with the Pitt Panthers.

Pickett's stock took off in 2021 as he threw for 4,319 yards and a whopping 42 touchdowns. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and will also be 24 years old by the time training camp comes around. It is rare to draft a quarterback with such experience in the college ranks.

The only thing about Pickett is that he does not possess a dynamic ability to run the ball. But he is still more mobile than Roethlisberger was, which may be enough to keep him in Pittsburgh to begin his NFL career.

