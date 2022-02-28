NFL Draft 2022: 5 late-round gems to watch out for 

In the 2022 NFL Draft, everyone is focused on who will go in the first round and where the quarterbacks will be drafted.

The first round of the draft is crucial to your team's future, as this is where you land your "instant impact" players. But the late rounds of the draft are where teams dig up gems and quality depth pieces. After all, it takes 53 men to win a championship, not 11.

There have been some amazing steals in the late rounds of the draft, with the most notable being quarterback Tom Brady in the sixth round back in the year 2000. Bart Starr and Roger Staubach were also late-round gems who went on to become some of the best quarterbacks in the league. Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Richard Sherman, Antonio Brown, and David Bakhtiari were also selected late in the draft. To win the NFL Draft, you have to find quality starters on Day 2 and Day 3.

Here are five players projected to be drafted late in the 2022 NFL Draft that could end up being star players.

NFL Draft 2022: late-round gems to keep an eye on

#1 - QB Bailey Zappe could be the Ryan Fitzpatrick of the 2022 NFL Draft

This year's draft class has been labeled as having a rather weak group of quarterbacks. Very few believe any of them belong to a top-ten pick, but Bailey Zappe from Western Kentucky could be a great developmental guy in the late rounds.

Zappe played for a pass-heavy offense in college and can easily be coached up to become a starter or star backup in the league.

College Football Stats @CollegeFB_Stats Most passing yards last season…



WKU Bailey Zappe - 5,967

ALA Bryce Young - 4,872

MSST Will Rogers - 4,739

UVA Brennan Armstrong - 4,449

OSU CJ Stroud - 4,435 Most passing yards last season…WKU Bailey Zappe - 5,967ALA Bryce Young - 4,872MSST Will Rogers - 4,739UVA Brennan Armstrong - 4,449OSU CJ Stroud - 4,435 https://t.co/Z526UVttnX

His arm strength and pocket presence aren't quite up to par, which is why he will likely get drafted around the fourth round.

However, he broke the FBS record for the most passing touchdowns and yards in a single season and threw for 62 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions in 2021. The Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints could be in the market for a journeyman bridge quarterback.

#2 - TE Isaiah Likely could grow into a starting lineup

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely - 2022 NFL Draft Prospect

The NFL tends to lack star tight ends, and many teams run with a committee. This year's NFL Draft doesn't seem to have a Travis Kelce or a George Kittle at the tight end position, but there are several prospects who can be versatile athletes. Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely is one of those guys, and he is projected to go early on Day 3 of the draft.

Cat Crave @CatCraveBlog



Man, I wish the Isaiah Likely is going to be a stud TE at the next level. Surprisingly good blocking ability shows up, too.Man, I wish the #Panthers had a Day 2 pick... Isaiah Likely is going to be a stud TE at the next level. Surprisingly good blocking ability shows up, too. Man, I wish the #Panthers had a Day 2 pick... https://t.co/aYhl4sz4uX

Likely has skills as a pass-catcher and a blocker, which makes him a solid draft gem. He could be a three-down tight end, but he won't be a stand-alone starter. With 912 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, Likely can give a team like the Tennessee Titans or the Cincinnati Bengals a great addition to the offense.

#3 - WR Alec Pierce is projected to be a third-round starter

Cincinnati wide receiver #12 Alec Pierce -2022 NFL Draft

Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce has the ideal frame and route-running that NFL teams love, but he has major room for improvement. He's quick but doesn't often make defenders miss with his agility or strength. Being a red zone threat helps his value, though. Pierce averaged 17.4 yards in his career, only 2.2 yards less than Alabama's Jameson Williams.

Matt Bowen @MattBowen41



6-foot-3, 208



Caught six passes for 144 yards vs. Notre Dame.



Can see the vertical stretch ability here (bottom of the screen). And the set-up, quick move to beat press.



@NFLMatchup #Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce6-foot-3, 208Caught six passes for 144 yards vs. Notre Dame.Can see the vertical stretch ability here (bottom of the screen). And the set-up, quick move to beat press. #Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce 6-foot-3, 208Caught six passes for 144 yards vs. Notre Dame. Can see the vertical stretch ability here (bottom of the screen). And the set-up, quick move to beat press.@NFLMatchup https://t.co/QZ4c0Lc3Mv

His stats in 2021 include 884 yards and eight touchdowns, which is not blowing anyone away, but he's a consistent contributor who can give a team a solid No. 3 receiver. The Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions are hunting for quality wide receivers, and some may even trade up for Alec Pierce.

#4 - QB Carson Strong will slide in the NFL Draft

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong - 2022 NFL Draft Prospect

Nevada's Carson Strong was once seen as a first-round pick, but he has dropped in the NFL Draft over the past year or so. He's intelligent and can process concepts quickly on the field and thrives as an old-fashioned pocket-passer. His accuracy lacks something to be desired, and his injury history is a bit of a red flag.

Matt Waldman @MattWaldman A QB who can only make incremental movements late in the pocket or have to begin moving earlier than his peers to avoid pressure & he plays well enough to become an NFL prospect, he develops a pocket management that is a tier better than many of his athletic peers...Carson Strong A QB who can only make incremental movements late in the pocket or have to begin moving earlier than his peers to avoid pressure & he plays well enough to become an NFL prospect, he develops a pocket management that is a tier better than many of his athletic peers...Carson Strong

The third round is likely to be the highest Strong will go, but the comparisons to Trevor Siemian are a little bit too harsh. He might end up as a long-term backup, but he has all the tools to be a starter for a team like the Washington Commanders or the Indianapolis Colts down the line.

#5 - DT Neil Farrell Jr. could be the biggest defensive gem in the NFL Draft

Defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr - LSU Tigers - 2022 NFL Draft Prospect

Versatile nose tackles are a hot commodity in the NFL, and Neil Farrell Jr. from LSU could be highly targeted on Day 2 of the draft. He has superior upper-body strength and can play literally any spot on the defensive line despite being 6-foot-four and 325 pounds. He's not the most efficient edge-rusher, but he can stuff the run at the line of scrimmage and plug a gap all by himself.

DLineVids @dlinevids1 #nfldraft #geauxtigers Neil Farrell gets a great jump off the snap. He penetrates, collisions the puller & destroys the entire run play. Gets the TFL as well. @realspillneil is one of 324 prospects invited to the 2022 NFL Combine! #stoptherun Neil Farrell gets a great jump off the snap. He penetrates, collisions the puller & destroys the entire run play. Gets the TFL as well. @realspillneil is one of 324 prospects invited to the 2022 NFL Combine! #stoptherun #nfldraft #geauxtigers https://t.co/fpAHGXCata

By being a nose guard, Farrell is going to draw attention to himself in the third round of the draft. A slew of teams will be after him, including the Los Angeles Chargers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. You can expect Farrell to be a long-time contributor to any defense.

