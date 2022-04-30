NFL Draft 2022: How much time does each franchise get on Day 2 to make second and third round picks?

The 2022 NFL Draft promised to be a wild ride, and so far it hasn't disappointed. Full of big selections and surprising trades, the draft moves into rounds two and three with more shocks no doubt on the way. The Jets have had a great draft so far. The Packers finally got a wide receiver. But, how long do the teams get on the clock?

With the first round, there’s a lot of gallantry and ceremony. On top of this, players backstage waiting for their names to be called have to walk about a mile to get to the stage to get their hats and be greeted by the commissioner. Therefore, ten minutes are given for each team to submit their selection.

In the second round, things are a little less extravagant and there are far fewer players waiting backstage to hear their names called by the team they're going to. The clock is down to seven minutes. This is where things can get even more exciting as teams trade back and forth to get the player who best fits their needs.

By the third round, hopefully, all the top potential draft picks have been taken and are no longer waiting around backstage. The time limit for each team drops to five minutes. Amid the flurry of trades and picks, the pace really begins to pick up here. And going into the fourth round, things start to get hectic.

The wild draft has added to a crazy freeagency, and the NFL shows no signs of slowing down.

So far, with the trade of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown from the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals, and A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as a ton of draft trades throughout the first and second rounds, the draft is adding to what was already the wildest offseason in NFL history.

Football fans are ecstatic and the upcoming season is shaping up to be as unpredictable as the months leading up. Even after the draft, things aren’t quite settled. There are still some talented free agents available.

Names like Julio Jones and T.Y. Hilton have yet to be attached to an NFL team And then there’s the ongoing drama surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, and Deebo Samuel. Things are well beyond heating up. The 2022 season is already one to remember without playing a single snap.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar