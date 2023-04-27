NFL Draft 2023: What time does the NFL Draft start for Day 2?

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here. The three-day event will kick off on Thursday, April 27, and conclude on Saturday, April 29.

Day 2 of the draft will commence on Friday, April 28, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The second day of the draft will feature Rounds 2 and 3, where teams will make 64 regular picks and seven compensatory selections.

The action on Day 2 of the NFL Draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

NFL Draft 2023: Day 2 draft order for 32 teams

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have the first pick (No. 32 overall) in the draft on Day 2 with a selection they acquired from the Chicago Bears in the Chase Claypool trade. In Rounds 2 and 3, nine teams have three picks each, while 20 teams have two.

Here's a look at the NFL Draft order for the second round:

32 - Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears)

33 - Houston Texans

34 - Arizona Cardinals

35 - Indianapolis Colts

36 - Los Angeles Rams

37 - Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

38 - Las Vegas Raiders

39 - Carolina Panthers

40 - New Orleans Saints

41 - Tennessee Titans

42 - Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns via New York Jets)

43 - New York Jets

44 - Atlanta Falcons

45 - Green Bay Packers

46 - New England Patriots

47 - Washington Commanders

48 - Detroit Lions

49 - Pittsburgh Steelers

50 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51 - Miami Dolphins

52 - Seattle Seahawks

53 - Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens)

54 - Los Angeles Chargers

55 - Detroit Lions

56 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (via Minnesota Vikings)

57 - New York Giants

58 - Dallas Cowboys

59 - Buffalo Bills

60 - Cincinnati Bengals

61 - Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers)

62 - Philadelphia Eagles

63 - Kansas City Chiefs

This year's NFL Draft will see 259 picks make it to the big league. It promises to be interesting to see who makes the cut.

