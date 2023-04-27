NFL Draft 2023: What time does the NFL Draft start for Day 2?

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here. The three-day event will kick off on Thursday, April 27, and conclude on Saturday, April 29.
Day 2 of the draft will commence on Friday, April 28, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The second day of the draft will feature Rounds 2 and 3, where teams will make 64 regular picks and seven compensatory selections.
The action on Day 2 of the NFL Draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.
NFL Draft 2023: Day 2 draft order for 32 teams
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have the first pick (No. 32 overall) in the draft on Day 2 with a selection they acquired from the Chicago Bears in the Chase Claypool trade. In Rounds 2 and 3, nine teams have three picks each, while 20 teams have two.
Here's a look at the NFL Draft order for the second round:
- 32 - Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears)
- 33 - Houston Texans
- 34 - Arizona Cardinals
- 35 - Indianapolis Colts
- 36 - Los Angeles Rams
- 37 - Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
- 38 - Las Vegas Raiders
- 39 - Carolina Panthers
- 40 - New Orleans Saints
- 41 - Tennessee Titans
- 42 - Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns via New York Jets)
- 43 - New York Jets
- 44 - Atlanta Falcons
- 45 - Green Bay Packers
- 46 - New England Patriots
- 47 - Washington Commanders
- 48 - Detroit Lions
- 49 - Pittsburgh Steelers
- 50 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 51 - Miami Dolphins
- 52 - Seattle Seahawks
- 53 - Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens)
- 54 - Los Angeles Chargers
- 55 - Detroit Lions
- 56 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (via Minnesota Vikings)
- 57 - New York Giants
- 58 - Dallas Cowboys
- 59 - Buffalo Bills
- 60 - Cincinnati Bengals
- 61 - Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers)
- 62 - Philadelphia Eagles
- 63 - Kansas City Chiefs
This year's NFL Draft will see 259 picks make it to the big league. It promises to be interesting to see who makes the cut.
