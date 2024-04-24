NFL Draft 2024: 3 prospects who could sneak into Round 1 feat. Oregon's Bo Nix

The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and like every year, we could see some surprises in the first round.

While quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels have secured their positions as the best in this year's draft, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.'s draft position remains uncertain.

In this article, I talk about three players who could still make it into the first round this year despite their draft stock dropping in the months leading up to D-Day in Detroit.

NFL Draft 2024: Potential players who could sneak into Round 1

#1 Bo Nix, QB - Oregon

Earlier, it was expected that the Denver Broncos would draft Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick, but things have changed recently.

Based on odds from bookmakers, Michael Penix Jr. is projected to be drafted ahead of the Oregon quarterback, and many assume that it could make things tricky for the 24-year-old.

However, he could be a first-round pick this year, as the Broncos, who recently acquired Zach Wilson from the New York Jets, could look to trade him back and position themselves to get him. Moreover, a team like the New York Giants could look to trade back to get Nix at the end of the first round.

In his last year with Oregon, Nix threw for 4508 yards, 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also rushed for 234 yards, had six touchdowns on 54 carries and is the type of quarterback who will be ready to play in Week 1.

#2 Ladd McConkey, WR - Georgia

Georgia's Ladd McConkey is an intriguing prospect who could make his way into the first round despite being part of a stacked wide receiver class. The 22-year-old player ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and has impressed throughout the draft process.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who have the last pick in the first round, could draft McConkey, who would fit perfectly in their system. He's six feet tall, and although he didn't put up big numbers in college, McConkey could thrive in the NFL if he's put in the right environment.

With Rashee Rice expected to face suspension from the NFL, the Chiefs could get the Georgia product, and pairing him with Hollywood Brown, Sky Moore and Justyn Ross could prove to be successful.

#3 Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Missouri

Ennis Rakestraw is not the best cornerback in this year's draft, but based on the needs of some teams, he could be a first-round pick. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 26th overall pick in this year's draft, could look to draft a cornerback in the first round.

With Quinyon Mitchell, Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McCkinstry projected to be picked earlier, Rakestraw will be available for the teams to pick up at the end of the first round.

The Missouri product ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and could be used similarly in the NFL as Trent McDuffie is used by the Chiefs.