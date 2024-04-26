NFL Draft 2024: 5 QBs Raiders can target with Michael Penix Jr. off to Falcons

The Las Vegas Raiders did not use their first-round pick on a quarterback, as the 2024 draft saw an unprecedented run of six players of the position drafted in the first 12 picks. Sitting at 13th, the Raiders went for their traditional Best Player Available line and picked tight end Brock Bowers from Georgia.

While Bowers is a great offensive addition, the Raiders still need to draft and develop a young quarterback to prepare for the future while they ride in 2024 with Gardner Minshew.

Check out three possible options for the Raiders to target in the quarterback position:

5 quarterbacks for the Raiders to target after Brock Bowers pick

1 - Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

He was supposed to be better than this when his college career started, but the former Netflix star plays in a reckless way without taking care of the ball. Rattler has a great arm for the NFL, but he needs to settle down, play smarter and avoid turnovers.

2 - Jordan Travis, Florida State

He would be the number one quarterback of the 2024 class' second tier, but a leg injury late in the 2023 season hurt his stock. He's athletic and can play in systems that call for a lot of short passes, but he's not intelligent enough to process defenses quickly. If not for the injury, he would probably have been selected ahead of Bo Nix.

3 - Michael Pratt, Tulane

He's a smart quarterback with good accuracy but one who doesn't have enough arm strength to make him a future NFL starter. Still, in the right system, he might become a solid player - nothing more than that.

4 - Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Hartman needs to improve his play under pressure and his height isn't ideal for an NFL quarterback, but he became a smarter quarterback every year in college and has a good understanding of what to do in a given play. He has a good future as a backup, but expecting him to become your franchise quarterback is risky.

5 - Joe Milton, Tennessee

Milton will be a second-day pick due to his arm strength only, but if he's indeed a member of the Raiders, they better hope to develop him quickly while Gardner Minshew starts. Although he has a strong arm, he has an awful accuracy and his decision-making isn't good.