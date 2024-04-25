NFL Draft 2024: Indianapolis Colts' biggest team needs ranked

The Indianapolis Colts had a phenomenal 2023 NFL season, outperforming preseason expectations to nearly make it to the postseason. The Colts are having a stellar start to their rebuild, and the 2024 NFL Draft will offer them the chance to continue on an upward trajectory.

Ahead of the upcoming Draft, we will examine the Colts' biggest team needs.

NFL Draft 2024: Indianapolis Colts' team needs explored

Here's a look at the Colts' biggest team needs ahead of this year's Draft:

3. Wide receiver

The Colts' wide receiver tandem of Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Ashton Dulin is decent. However, if the franchise wants to go to the next level, it will need to add to the unit via the upcoming Draft.

Drafting a skillful wide receiver would be a plus to franchise QB Anthony Richardson as he comes back from injury. This will also serve as insurance for the oft-injured Ashton Dulin. Such an addition would push the wideout group to another tier.

2. Safety

The Indianapolis Colts had one of the most inexperienced safety tandems in the league last season. This weakness was exposed in their losses and could be reasonably blamed for their elimination game loss to the Houston Texans.

Getting it right in the safety department is, therefore, pertinent to this year's Draft. Luckily for the Colts, there are a number of exciting safety picks projected to still be on the board on day two and early day three.

1. Cornerback

Just like with the safety position, the cornerback position at the Colts leaves a lot to be desired. The Jim Irsay-owned franchise was dominated by opposing offenses last season, and their inexperienced cornerbacks deserved at least some of the blame.

The Colts will get the chance to pick a ball hawk in round one. There are an array of cornerbacks with unique skill sets in this year's Draft. At least one should be an instant fit with the franchise.

Full list of Indianapolis Colts draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts have seven selections in the upcoming Draft. Here's a look at them:

Round 1, Pick 15

Round 2, Pick 46

Round 3, Pick 82

Round 4, Pick 117

Round 5, Pick 151

Round 6, Pick 191

Round 7, Pick 234