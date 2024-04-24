  • NFL
  • NFL Draft 2024: Miami Dolphins' biggest team needs ranked

NFL Draft 2024: Miami Dolphins' biggest team needs ranked

By Matthew Wear
Modified Apr 24, 2024 18:45 GMT
NFL: Combine
Will Jackson Powers-Johnson be joining the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins, much like the rest of the NFL, are hoping to find gems with their selections in the 2024 NFL draft that starts Thursday.

The Dolphins had an excellent season of progression in 2023, ending a run of two successive 9-8 seasons by ending the year 11-6 and second in the AFC East, securing a playoff berth.

Unfortunately for Miami, it tailed off towards the end of the year losing three of its last five games before being eliminated from the playoffs by the eventual Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs.

Even so, the Dolphins are a team on the rise, and with a few solid draft picks, can put themselves in contention within the AFC title picture.

also-read-trending Trending

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Full list of Miami Dolphins' draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft

  • Round 1, pick 21
  • Round 2, pick 55
  • Round 5, pick 158
  • Round 5, pick 184
  • Round 6, pick 198
  • Round 7, pick 241

Miami is without its third-round selection in this draft after forfeiting it for violating the NFL's anti-tampering policy in conversations with then-free agent QB Tom Brady as well as then-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

However, with their six picks, they'll look to fill holes on their roster. Where can the Dolphins improve?

NFL Draft 2024: Miami Dolphins' team needs explored

#5, Edge

Many analysts agree that the Dolphins may go Edge with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft despite ending the year third in the league in sacks with 56.0.

Chop Robinson and Jared Verse have been touted to fall to Miami at 21st overall, with either likely to learn from Jaelen Phillips, Bradley Chubb and the newly acquired Shaq Barrett. Barrett is already 31, so getting younger at the position could be Miami's route.

#4, Tight end

Despite a loaded offense containing Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins could use an upgrade at tight end for 2024.

Despite signing Jonnu Smith this offseason after the best statistical season of his career in 2023, they could still do with another younger star as Smith will be 29 before the season begins.

With Georgia's Brock Bowers likely to be off the board by the time Miami picks at 21, look for them to grab a tight end with their second-, or potentially even one of their fifth-round picks.

#3, Defensive tackle

Miami could also do with selecting a defensive tackle in the NFL draft. Despite picking up a huge seven free agents at the position, it's aiming to replace two stars in Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins, who also left during this offseason.

Illinois' Jer’Zhan Newton and Texas’ Byron Murphy II may be on the board when Miami picks at 21, and it may be tempted to pull the trigger to fill the hole at the position.

#2, Wide receiver

Despite having arguably the NFL's best wide receiver duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins could do with adding a third guy into the mix. River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios saw significant playing time last year, either as WR3 or stepping up when Hill or Waddle missed time through injury.

If Miami doesn't draft a potential star at the position, it could be in trouble should either Hill or Waddle suffer injuries in 2024.

#1, Offensive line

Easily the biggest hole to fill on the Dolphins' roster is the offensive line. Pro Football Network ranked the unit as just the 22nd-best line in the NFL, which is nowhere near good enough for a contending team.

Terron Armstead decided not to retire, which is a boost for Miami, but it still needs to improve on Isaiah Wynn and Robert Jones. On top of this, it lost starting right guard Robert Hunt, who will also need replacing, in free agency.

Thankfully for Miami, the first round represents an array of lineman talent, with Troy Fautanu, JC Latham and Jackson Powers-Johnson potentially on the board when they pick at 21st.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
