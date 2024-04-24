NFL Draft 2024: Ranking Kansas City Chiefs' biggest team needs

The Kansas City Chiefs are two-time defending Super Bowl champions. The Andy Reid-led franchise is the best-run team in American football, and they will be aiming for a three-peat in the upcoming season.

Before they begin their quest for immortality, we examine their most extensive team needs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2024: Kansas City Chiefs team needs explored

Here's a look at the Chiefs' central team needs ahead of this year's Draft:

#3 Offensive tackle

The Chiefs had Donovan Smith as their starting left tackle last season. While they also have last year's day two pick, Wanya Morris, it's tough to see them not dipping into this year's Draft to improve their depth.

The Chiefs must be creative, as most of the best offensive tackle prospects will be off the board early in the Draft. They will need to rely on their scouting team to unearth a gem in the later rounds.

#2 Running back

The Kansas City Chiefs have proved over the past few seasons that they don't need a Pro Bowl-caliber running back to win the Super Bowl. Even Isiah Pacheco's heroics didn't earn him a Pro Bowl nod in 2023.

However, with the team having only Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire as proven RBs on their roster, they should pick a running back in 2024. Expect the Chiefs to be active on day three.

#1 Wide receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs fan base thought that they finally replaced Tyreek Hill with last season's emergence of Rashee Rice, but character concerns have since dimmed those hopes.

There are numerous top-notch pass-catching prospects in this year's Draft. So it's doubtful that the Chiefs won't snag one of them in round one.

Full list of Kansas City Chiefs draft picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Chiefs have seven picks in this year's Draft. Here's a list of Kansas City's draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 131

Round 5, Pick 159 (from the Dallas Cowboys)

Round 5, Pick 173 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 227 (from the Tennessee Titans)