NFL Draft 2024: Top 10 Draft busts ft. Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix

The NFL draft is officially in the books. Everything came to fruition over the weekend After all the talk leading up about who would be picked where. Whether or not they'll be good picks remains to be seen since zero have taken NFL snaps. But some are already looking a bit like busts.

Potential NFL Draft busts from 2024

10) Xavier Worthy

The size issue is the only thing that makes Xavier Worthy a potential bust. His speed is almost unmatched, and he landed in an ideal situation with the Kansas City Chiefs. But will he hold up? Other players of his archetype have struggled to stay on the field and make an impact.

9) JJ McCarthy

JJ McCarthy's draft stock got pumped up in the pre-draft process for no apparent reason. Barely considered a first-round prospect, he quickly shot up draft boards. Some said he'd go over Drake Maye. He lands in a great spot with the Minnesota Vikings, but the talent isn't there for a top-10 pick.

8) Nate Wiggins

Size, as with Worthy, is a concern for Nate Wiggins. He has the talent, but he's only 173 pounds. The average NFL DB is 200 pounds, so Wiggins should bulk up to make tackles and play physically with any NFL wide receiver. Some analysts weren't high on him, but being the 29th pick to the Baltimore Ravens makes it harder to bust.

7) Laiatu Latu

No one disagrees with Laiatu Latu's talent, but neck injuries are not good. He did come back healthy for a season, but there's an inherent risk when you continue playing after a major injury like the one he sustained. Talent-wise, he's great, but one wrong hit could be disastrous and shorten his career.

6) Kingsley Suamataia

Kingsley Suamataia has a lot of talent, but he's very raw. He needs a lot of development, which might make his second-round placement less than ideal. It might be worth the risk for the Kansas City Chiefs who won the Super Bowl, but he might not pan out.

5) Patrick Paul

Could Patrick Paul be a bust?

The Miami Dolphins needed to shore up the offensive line, but Patrick Paul in round two was part of a pretty disappointing second day for the team. Paul excels in pass-blocking and will benefit from the current Dolphins' scheme. However, he leaves a lot to be desired in run-blocking, which the Dolphins make good use of.

4) Bo Nix

Bo Nix was not a first-round prospect, let alone the 12th overall. The Denver Broncos reached hard because of the run on QBs when they should have just passed for next year. Nix will get the chance to start, but nothing in his game suggests he will be a good player, especially compared to his draft status.

3) Ruke Orhorhoro

The Atlanta Falcons traded up in the second round to pick Ruke Orhorhoro, who was considered by many a late second or third-round prospect. They also passed on Johnny Newton, who was a potential first-round pick. Based on that, this has bust written all over it.

2) Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels could be a bust

Excluding Joe Burrow, one-year wonders don't translate well to the NFL. Daniels had an exceptional season but is already 23. Plus, he won't develop much further after five years as a starter.

He runs well but doesn't know how to avoid hits and thus could be an injury-related bust. He also shown he can withstand pressure and deliver from the pocket or read the middle of the field. That's concerning at the NFL level.

1) Michael Penix Jr.

This is a bust because of where and to whom Michael Penix Jr. was drafted. Based on the massive contract he signed months ago, the Atlanta Falcons will start Kirk Cousins for four years.

Penix is not a developmental prospect and is already almost 24. He'd be 28 by the time he could start. This move makes no sense for a team that signed a QB to win now. Plus, Penix Jr. was not remotely a first-round prospect.