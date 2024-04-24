NFL Draft 2024: Top 10 player comparisons feat. Caleb Williams-Russell Wilson and more

Comparing the rookies in this year’s NFL Draft to current and past NFL players is often the best way to explain traits and potential upside.

It’s not difficult to find someone who hasn’t watched a ton of college football and has no idea who half of these incoming guys are. But if you can give a spot-on example of who they resemble on the pro level, you can get excited (or depressed) about your team's newest additions.

Here are my player comparisons for ten of the hottest prospects in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL Draft 2024: Top 10 player comparisons

1] Caleb Williams (QB, USC) – Russell Wilson

While two inches taller than Wilson, I see a lot of Russ in the future top pick's game. He’s made a living playing from shotgun in college in a very RPO-heavy scheme.

His ability to make high-level plays outside the pocket reminds me of a young Wilson. People question how Williams will play within the structure of an NFL offense, which is exactly what folks are saying about Wilson and why he was jettisoned from Denver.

If Williams can win a Super Bowl and play at an MVP level like Wilson did early in his career, the pick is a home run.

2] Jayden Daniels (QB, LSU) – Randall Cunningham

Tall, skinny, super athletic—to me, this is like looking back in time as one of the NFL’s ultimate weapons.

Early in Cunningham’s Eagles career, he relied on his legs often, which is a knock on Daniels. If the LSU product can stay upright (he’s listed at 210 lb), he would instantly become one of the most fun quarterbacks to watch on Sundays.

3] Drake Maye (QB, North Carolina) – Andy Dalton

Whenever I think of Dalton, I remember prime-time meltdowns and bad interceptions.

Maye shone in his 2022 season, throwing five touchdowns each in three games. However, to me, his two years at UNC mostly consisted of putting up stats against bad teams and fading when his team needed him most.

4] Joe Alt (OT, Notre Dame) – Lane Johnson

The story with Alt begins with his immense size. At six-foot-eight and 321 lbs, he’s already one of the tallest players in the NFL.

His incredible athleticism and length compare well with Johnson (six-foot-six and 325 lb). If he lands in Tennessee, I can see him anchoring their line for the next decade at an All-Pro level.

5] Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR, Ohio State) – Marvin Harrison Sr.

This doesn’t need to be hard. Harrison Sr. is a Hall of Fame receiver who won at every level of the field with the Colts.

His son does the exact same thing, maybe better at his age. It’s tough to say “can’t miss” with a prospect, but I feel as close to it with Harrison Jr. as I have with anyone in years.

6] Malik Nabers (WR, LSU) – Ja’Marr Chase

This kid is a straight baller. Fast, fluid in his motions, ability to separate, he’s a handful. Like Chase, Nabers can take any pass to the house in the blink of an eye. If the Giants pass on this talent in round one, they need their heads examined.

7] Rome Odunze (WR, Washington) – Terrell Owens

As physically dominating as any receiver in the class, at six-foot-two, 212 lb, he’s an imposing figure for opposing corners to line up against.

He reminds me of T.O. in the fact that he can win off the line of scrimmage with physicality and can win at the point of attack. He’s going to make some QB out there very happy for years to come.

8] Brock Bowers (TE, Georgia) – T.J. Hockenson

Bowers has wowed us for years with his ability to play as a receiver. He’s not likely going to be asked to block like Rob Gronkowski did in New England.

He is here to run routes and catch the football. For you fantasy football players out there, get used to drafting Bowers as your TE 1 for the next several years.

9] Dallas Turner (EDGE, Alabama) – Brian Burns

The word I keep seeing around Turner is “bend.” It’s that ability to contort his body as blows past offensive lineman that draw the Burns comparisons. He’s a future game-wrecker coming off the corner.

10] Quinyon Mitchell (CB, Toledo) – Champ Bailey

When Mitchell ran a blazing 4.33, it immediately reminded me of Bailey (4.28 forty), who could also fly while locking down opposing receivers.

The ability to defend passes at the rate he did at Toledo (most in 2022) will be his calling card in the NFL. Bailey was the league’s best for several seasons, and Mitchell could have had that same ceiling.