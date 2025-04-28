The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone with several teams filling major needs while others had some questionable picks.

Ad

Although draft classes truly can't be judged for years, at face value, there were some teams that had glaring needs but didn't address it, or didn't address it early enough.

Here are three teams that failed to address major roster holes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Draft 2025: 3 NFL teams that failed to address major roster holes

#1, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals had needs on defense, more specifically at cornerback and safety, yet the Bengals didn't address it at all.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cincinnati didn't draft a single defensive back as they spent their first-round pick on Shemar Stewart, an EDGE rusher who is a boom-or-bust prospect. He didn't put up much stats at Texas A&M last season so it's a bit of a surprise he went where he did.

The Bengals drafted two linebackers, two offensive linemen, and a running back. Not drafting a single player in the secondary was confusing for the Bengals.

Ad

#2, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a very clear need at quarterback, but didn't draft one until the fifth round in Will Howard.

The Steelers are entering training camp with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback. Pittsburgh had a chance to draft the likes of Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders, and Jalen Milroe early but decided not to.

If the Steelers end up signing Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh could be wise not to draft a QB early, but for now, the Steelers have a major need at QB.

Ad

#3, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders needed to add to their pass rush but didn't spend a single draft pick on a pass rusher.

The Commanders only had five picks and spent their first-round pick on an offensive tackle. Washington spent their other picks on a cornerback, a wide receiver, a linebacker, and a running back.

Washington still has a great team, but the defense could have used an upgrade, especially early to get after the quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.