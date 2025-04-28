The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone with several teams filling major needs while others had some questionable picks.
Although draft classes truly can't be judged for years, at face value, there were some teams that had glaring needs but didn't address it, or didn't address it early enough.
Here are three teams that failed to address major roster holes.
NFL Draft 2025: 3 NFL teams that failed to address major roster holes
#1, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals had needs on defense, more specifically at cornerback and safety, yet the Bengals didn't address it at all.
Cincinnati didn't draft a single defensive back as they spent their first-round pick on Shemar Stewart, an EDGE rusher who is a boom-or-bust prospect. He didn't put up much stats at Texas A&M last season so it's a bit of a surprise he went where he did.
The Bengals drafted two linebackers, two offensive linemen, and a running back. Not drafting a single player in the secondary was confusing for the Bengals.
#2, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a very clear need at quarterback, but didn't draft one until the fifth round in Will Howard.
The Steelers are entering training camp with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback. Pittsburgh had a chance to draft the likes of Jaxson Dart, Shedeur Sanders, and Jalen Milroe early but decided not to.
If the Steelers end up signing Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh could be wise not to draft a QB early, but for now, the Steelers have a major need at QB.
#3, Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders needed to add to their pass rush but didn't spend a single draft pick on a pass rusher.
The Commanders only had five picks and spent their first-round pick on an offensive tackle. Washington spent their other picks on a cornerback, a wide receiver, a linebacker, and a running back.
Washington still has a great team, but the defense could have used an upgrade, especially early to get after the quarterback.
