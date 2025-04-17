NFL Draft 2025: 5 teams that cannot afford to get Day 1 picks wrong feat. Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and more

The 2025 NFL draft is just around the corner. The annual event, which will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay this year, will allow all 32 teams an opportunity to boost their respective rosters.

Since some teams that have struggled in he past few seasons, they need to get their picks right at this year's draft, especially on Day 1, which will feature only the first round.

5 teams that cannot afford to get Day 1 picks wrong at 2025 NFL draft

Tennessee Titans GM Mike Borgonzi - Source: Imagn

#5. Tennessee Titans

The Titans hold the top pick at this year's NFL draft, after finishing the 2024 season with a 3-14 record. They will need to make that top pick count to give the team a platform for a rebuild.

Reports indicate that Tennessee is looking to draft a quarterback with its No. 1 selection. The team has been closely linked to Miami star Cam Ward.

#4. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick at this year's draft. They need to reinforce many departments, but their first-round pick will need to set the tone.

Many reports have suggested that Cleveland might pick Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter in the first round. While the Browns might be looking for a QB for the future, they could consider taking Carter early in the draft since he is considered a generational talent.

#3. New England Patriots

The Patriots are entering a new era with coach Mike Vrabel heading into the 2025 season. However, by firing former coach Jerod Mayo in January, they showed a sign of ruthlessness if the team doesn't get the desired results.

New England has the No. 4 pick in this year's NFL draft and is tipped to take Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in the first round. The Colorado star's versatility appears to have garnered interest from the Patriots.

#2. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders hired coach Pete Carroll this offseason and might be looking for a change in fortunes. However, they need to push in the right direction with their first-round selection.

The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick and have been linked with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. However, some analysts have suggested that Las Vegas could move in for Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron.

#1. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers enter the 2025 NFL draft with uncertainty on who will lead their offense next season. While there are suggestions that four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers could sign for the team before the draft, Pittsburgh might need to take a highly-rated QB in the first round as a backup.

The Steelers have the No. 21 selection and recently met with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, since Sanders is projected as a top-10 pick, the Steelers might need to trade up for the CU star.

