NFL Draft 2025: 5 worst value picks ft. Dillon Gabriel

The 2025 NFL Draft has officially concluded as all teams can now begin analyzing where their rookies fit on their rosters. Each year includes certain players that were overdrafted when teams reach a bit too high for a particular prospect. Here are five suchexamples of bad value picks from this year.

Worst value picks from 2025 NFL Draft

Dillon Gabriel

#5 - Arian Smith, WR, New York Jets

Arian Smith was projected to be a borderline draft pick this with many believeing he would eventually sign as an undrafted free agent. The New York Jets apparently thought much more highly of him after taking him in the fourth round. He has plenty of speed, but is severely undersized, so they probably could have waited longer to get him.

#4 - Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers interestingly used a first-round pick on running back Omarion Hampton. While he is one of the best prospects in his position, the Chargers also signed Najee Harris during the free agency period, so they could have used the premium pick to address one of their more concerning needs.

#3 - RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were clearly in the market for a running back during the 2025 NFL Draft after moving on from Javonte Williams this year. RJ Harvey was the propect they targeted, but they likely took him sooner thyan they needed to. He was projected by most as a mid-to-late round pick, but they quickly grabbed him in the second round to join their backfield committee.

#2 - Dillon Gabriel, QB, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns made one of the most surprising picks in the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round. They then followed that up by also selecting Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, creating a confusing strategy for their quarterback position. Gabriel was not expected to go until much later, and with the addition of Sanders, it further decreases the value of reaching for him.

#1 - Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears entered the 2025 NFL Draft with several glaring needs to address on their roster. Their tight end position was not one of them as Cole Kmet has been a solid option for them. Even if they were looking for an upgrade, taking Colston Loveland with the tenth overall pick was shocking as they could hqave found much better value for their overall situation.

