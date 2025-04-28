NFL Draft 2025: Top 10 Draft busts ft. Jalen Milroe

The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and all 32 teams are pleased with their draft and the selections they made.

The draft is a good way to add young talent to their roster, but plenty of players will never live up to the hype. Although draft classes take years to fully judge, here are some players who could be busts.

NFL Draft 2025: Top 10 Draft busts

#10, Tyler Shough, QB, Saints

The quarterback class was considered a weak one, and New Orleans surprisingly selected Tyler Shough with the 40th pick.

Shough is 25 and turns 26 in September. It's an older prospect, and for a second-rounder, it was a surprise to see him be the third quarterback off the board. He also has injury concerns, so there is a lot of bust potential.

#9, Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Bengals

Cincinnati selected Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick, and he is a high boom-or-bust prediction.

Stewart didn't put up many stats at Texas A&M last season, so if he struggles to produce in the NFL, it will be a bad pick.

#8, Will Campbell, T, Patriots

Will Campbell was selected fourth overall - Source: Imagn

New England selected Will Campbell fourth overall to bolster their offensive line. However, the knock on Campbell was his short arms. If he has to kick inside to guard, using the fourth overall pick on a guard would be tough and would make Campbell a bit of a bust.

#7, Kenneth Grant, DT, Miami

Miami selected Kenneth Grant at 17th overall, which seemed like a reach.

Grant was widely considered to be a bottom-five pick in the first round, as he was a great run stuffer at Michigan. If Grant can't get after the quarterback or disrupt the passing game, he will be a bit of a bust as he will be hard to put onto the field on obvious passing downs.

#6, Dillon Gabriel, QB, Browns

Cleveland had a very odd draft as the Browns selected two quarterbacks and two running backs. Cleveland used a third-round pick on Dillon Gabriel, which seemed like a reach.

The Browns also have five quarterbacks on the roster, so there is a chance Gabriel doesn't even make the Browns roster, which gives him high bust potential.

#5, Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

Los Angeles selected Omarion Hampton in the first round, which was a bit of a surprise.

Hampton has a lot of bust potential, as running backs generally have bust potential. He isn't much of a pass catcher or a blocker, while his speed has been called into question.

The Chargers also have Najee Harris, so if he can't beat Harris out for the starting role, he would be a bit of a bust.

#4, Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

Pittsburgh drafted Kaleb Johnson in the third round, and his speed was a major concern.

Johnson was considered slow at college, and the NFL is the next step up. If Johnson can't improve his speed, he will struggle to produce in the NFL.

#3, Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

Ashton Jeanty was selected sixth overall - Source: Imagn

The Raiders used the sixth overall pick on a running back in Ashton Jeanty. Drafting a running back early is always a concern, and although Jeanty finished second in Heisman voting, there is some concern about him.

Jeanty played at a lower level at Boise State, and in the playoffs, when he went up against Penn State, he did struggle as he only averaged 3.5 yards per carry. There was some concern that he wouldn't be as effective in the NFL.

#2, RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

Denver selected RJ Harvey in the second round, and it seemed like a bit of a reach for the running back. Harvey was projected to be an RB2 in the NFL, so to use a Day 2 pick on him was a bit of a surprise. Running backs also generally have a bust potential due to the position and potential injuries.

#1, Jalen Milroe, QB, Seahawks

Jalen Milroe was selected in the third round by Seattle, but there are major questions about him.

Milroe had trouble throwing the ball in college, and also has small hands, which is a concern. His accuracy issues could limit his chances to play in the NFL.

