NFL Draft 2025: Top 10 Rookie Sleepers ft. Tyler Shough, Kaleb Johnson and more

The 2025 NFL Draft has officially concluded as all teams can now welcome in their rookie classes. Where each prospect gets selected often determines their expectations in the coming year, but many of them will have an opportunity to exceed their projections. Here are ten of the biggest sleepers based on where they were picked and the team that they landed with.
Top 10 sleepers from 2025 NFL Draft
#10 - Jack Bech, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of help at wide receiver and may have found it in Jack Bech. The 6'1" and 214 pound prospect will give Geno SMith a big-bodied target to work with in his new offense.
#9 - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Buffalo Bills
In a deep class of top edge prospects, the Buffalo Bills landed one of the best options, and did so in just the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Landon Jackosn displays all of the necessary tools to potentially emerge into an elite pass rusher.
#8 - Que Robinson, EDGE, Denver Broncos
Que Robinson landed in an ideal situation with the Denver Broncos this year. They recorded the most sacks of any team last season, so his skillset as a pure pass rusher should fit well in their defensive scheme.
#7 - Will Howard, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been connected to many rumors involving Aaron Rodgers, but they have yet to officially solve their quarterback situation. It's possible that Will Howard gets an opportunity to be their starter, as Mason Rudolph is their only other current option.
#6 - RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos moved on from Javonte Williams during the offseason, so they are seeking a new leader in their backfield committee. RJ Harvey could potentially fill that role after they picked him in the 2025 NFL Draft.
#5 - Jaydon Blue, RB, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys made major changes to their running backs this year, including moving on from Rico Dowdle, despite his breakout season last year. Jaydon Blue offers more explosive upside than Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, so he could carve out a significant role in their offense.
#4 - Tre Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have hit a home run with Ladd McConkey in the NFL Draft last year, but still lack depth behind him in the wide receiver room. Tre Harris could be a day-one starter and has the upside to thrive with Justin Herbert throwing him the ball.
#3 - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Najee Harris this year and replaced him with Kaleb Johnson in the 2025 NFL Draft. If he can earn the starting role over Jaylen Warren, he could be in line for massive rookie season.
#2 - Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints
Many around the league expected the New Orleans Saints to target Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they instead picked Tyler Shough to fill their need at quarterback. Derek Carr is reportedly dealing with a significant injury, so Shough has a chance to be their immediate starter.
#1 - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns appear to be transitioning their running back position after drafting Quinshon Judkins this year. Nick Chubb is currently a free agent, so if Judkins takes over his role, he has a path to a massive workload in his rookie season.
