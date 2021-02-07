NFL Draft Kings Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Sunday's NFL Super Bowl

Like Fanduel, Draft Kings will be running the same style of NFL lineup that consists of five flex options and the MVP for tonight's Super Bowl. With there only being two NFL teams in the Super Bowl it only makes sense to shorten the lineups for contestants. This brings a big problem when it comes to gathering the top players when their salaries go up.

With the players salaries rising it can be hard for Draft Kings NFL lineup owners to select the right players. Lets take a look at the five flex options to draft in the Super Bowl contest on Draft Kings. Lets also select the Super Bowl LV MVP.

Super Bowl LV: Five NFL Flex players to draft for Draft Kings

Flex Option 1: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

Draft: Patrick Mahomes, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft Kings Salary: $12,000

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Patrick Mahomes: Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill had a field day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary in their first meeting. Mahomes is coming off a 325 passing yard performance agianst the Bills. He also tossed three touchdowns against Buffalo giving him 28.5 fantasy points.

Flex Option 2: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Draft: Tyreek Hill, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft Kings Salary: $10,500

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Tyreek Hill: Tyreek Hill has been on a hot streak in the 2021 NFL playoffs. He has had back-to-back games where he posted 20+ fantasy points. Those 20+ fantasy point games came without scoring a touchdown. We all remember the 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns Hill put up against the Buccaneers.

This move Tyreek pulled out in last year's Super Bowl wasn't fair 🤧 @cheetah @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/G5gT6EXuDT — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 1, 2021

Flex Option 3: Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft: Leonard Fournette, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Kings Salary: $7,800

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Leonard Fournette: In all three of the Buccaneers playoff games Leonard Fournette has found the endzone. He has scored over 20+ fantasy points in two out of the three playoff games. Fournette has became the number one running back since Ronald Jones II has been injured.

Flex Option 4: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Draft: Mike Evans, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Kings Salary: $8,400

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Mike Evans: Mike Evans has had a great 2021 NFL playoffs. He is a matchup nightmare when it comes to size for majority of the corners in the NFL. The Chiefs do not have a big physical cornerback that can matchup with Mike Evans. Brady will look his way more in the redzone during the Super Bowl.

Flex Option 5: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Draft: Travis Kelce, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft Kings Salary: $11,000

Why Draft King lineup owners should draft Travis Kelce: If there has been one Kansas City Chiefs player that has stood out, it is Travis Kelce. Kelce has scored 25+ fantasy points in both games against the Bills and Browns. Travis Kelce had a huge AFC Championship game. He racked up 39.8 fantasy points against the Buffalo Bills.

Super Bowl LV MVP: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce is easily the best tight end in the NFL today. He has had an amazing run in the 2021 NFL playoffs. In the Super Bowl, a lot of the attention will be on Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes.

Highest-graded player in Super Bowl LV:



💥Travis Kelce - 93.9 pic.twitter.com/wSzEkFwOSa — PFF (@PFF) February 1, 2021

Kelce will have the opportunity to have a huge NFL Super Bowl game for the Chiefs. We can expect a similar output like Travis Kelce had against the Buffalo Bills. If Kelce can get started early he will walk away with the 2021 NFL Super Bowl MVP award.