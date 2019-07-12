NFL News: LA Chargers' Melvin Gordon wants a trade if no deal is offered, says agent

Melvin Gordon

Running back Melvin Gordon is pushing for a trade away from Los Angeles Chargers unless he receives a new contract extension, his agent told ESPN.

Fletcher Smith informed ESPN that the two-time Pro Bowl running back will not report to training camp and will force a trade if the Bolts don't offer him an improved deal.

The 26-year-old could face fines of at least $40,000 a day if he does not report to the Chargers' training camp, according to the collective bargaining agreement.

Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie contract, reportedly worth $5.6 million. His salary is the 11th highest among running backs for next season, with rivals Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell all receiving new deals, earning more than $13 million annually.

The 2015 first-round pick has played a key part in the Chargers' offensive strategy since his second season at Dignity Health Sports Park, averaging 114.6 scrimmage yards per game, advancing the ball for a total of 1,375 yards (both rushing and receiving) and scoring 14 touchdowns last season.

Gordon struggled with a knee injury but scored in both of the Bolts' playoff games. Given his recent injury record, the Chargers might be reluctant to give Gordon an extension. The LA side does have options at running back including Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome and didn't lose a game when Gordon was absent with injury.

The versatile back knows his own value and rebuffed an initial offer from the Chargers that didn't put him near the salaries of the top-paid running backs. Gordon is more than willing to hold out of training camp without a new contract and force a trade to a team who is able to compensate him.

It seems likely that a holdout will stretch into the regular season with both sides refusing to budge before the Chargers' training camp starts on July 24.