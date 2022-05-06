2022 NFL Draft: Projecting Rookie Contracts for the Top 10 Picks

NFL rookies have become an immensly valuable commondity in today's NFL. They bring a freshness to a franchise that can get the fanbase excited and the hope that their favorite team will become a championship contender.

For NFL front offices, that excitement makes their job easier (or more difficult, depending on the team), but for them, the main benefit of having an impactful rookie comes from their salary cap number. Rookie contracts are just as valuable as the rookies themselves.

To remain competitive in the NFL, teams must maximize their salary cap window. Rookies who are able to come into the league and be starters, or meaningful contributors, can often make the difference between a playoff contender and a playoff pretender.

Teams who drafted in the top 10 are not looking to be in that same position next year, and they depend on their rookies to make the difference.

Here is what the top 10 in the class of 2022 figure to make in their first contract as a pro.

#1: Travon Walker, DE - Jacksonville Jaguars

Travon Walker at the Capital One Orange Bowl

2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $6,795,022

Signing Bonus: $24,360,089

Total Value: $37,372,622

#2: Aidan Hutchinson, DE - Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson, new Detroit Lion

2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $6,493,343

Signing Bonus: $23,153,372

Total Value: $35,713,386

#3: Derek Stingley Jr, CB - Houston Texans

Derek Stingley Jr Alabama v LSU

2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $6,301,366

Signing Bonus: $22,385,464

Total Value: $34,657,513

#4: Ahmad Gardner, CB - New York Jets

Sauce Gardner 2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $6,081,963

Signing Bonus: $21,507,852

Total Value: $33,450,797

#5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE - New York Giants

New York Giant Kayvon Thibodeaux at the NFL Draft

2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $5,698,007

Signing Bonus: $19,972,028

Total Value: $31,339,038

#6: Ikem Ekwonu, OT - Carolina Panthers

Ikem Ekwonu at the 2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

22 Salary Cap (estimated): $5,012,373

Signing Bonus: $17,229,492

Total Value: $27,568,051

#7: Evan Neal, OT - New York Giants

Evan Neal a the 2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $4,463,865

Signing Bonus: $15,035,460

Total Value: $24,551,257

#8: Drake London, WR - Atlanta Falcons

Drake London - 2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $3,915,358

Signing Bonus: $12,841,432

Total Value: $21,534,469

#9: Charles Cross, OT - Seattle Seahawks

Charles Cross - 2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $3,887,932

Signing Bonus: $12,731,728

Total Value: $21,383,626

#10: Garrett Wilson, WR - New York Jets

2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 - Garrett Wilson

2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $3,737,092

Signing Bonus: $12,128,368

Total Value: $20,554,006

