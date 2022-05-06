2022 NFL Draft: Projecting Rookie Contracts for the Top 10 Picks

NFL rookies have become an immensly valuable commondity in today's NFL. They bring a freshness to a franchise that can get the fanbase excited and the hope that their favorite team will become a championship contender.
For NFL front offices, that excitement makes their job easier (or more difficult, depending on the team), but for them, the main benefit of having an impactful rookie comes from their salary cap number. Rookie contracts are just as valuable as the rookies themselves.
To remain competitive in the NFL, teams must maximize their salary cap window. Rookies who are able to come into the league and be starters, or meaningful contributors, can often make the difference between a playoff contender and a playoff pretender.
Teams who drafted in the top 10 are not looking to be in that same position next year, and they depend on their rookies to make the difference.
Here is what the top 10 in the class of 2022 figure to make in their first contract as a pro.
#1: Travon Walker, DE - Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $6,795,022
Signing Bonus: $24,360,089
Total Value: $37,372,622
#2: Aidan Hutchinson, DE - Detroit Lions
2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $6,493,343
Signing Bonus: $23,153,372
Total Value: $35,713,386
#3: Derek Stingley Jr, CB - Houston Texans
2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $6,301,366
Signing Bonus: $22,385,464
Total Value: $34,657,513
#4: Ahmad Gardner, CB - New York Jets
2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $6,081,963
Signing Bonus: $21,507,852
Total Value: $33,450,797
#5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE - New York Giants
2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $5,698,007
Signing Bonus: $19,972,028
Total Value: $31,339,038
#6: Ikem Ekwonu, OT - Carolina Panthers
22 Salary Cap (estimated): $5,012,373
Signing Bonus: $17,229,492
Total Value: $27,568,051
#7: Evan Neal, OT - New York Giants
2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $4,463,865
Signing Bonus: $15,035,460
Total Value: $24,551,257
#8: Drake London, WR - Atlanta Falcons
2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $3,915,358
Signing Bonus: $12,841,432
Total Value: $21,534,469
#9: Charles Cross, OT - Seattle Seahawks
2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $3,887,932
Signing Bonus: $12,731,728
Total Value: $21,383,626
#10: Garrett Wilson, WR - New York Jets
2022 Salary Cap (estimated): $3,737,092
Signing Bonus: $12,128,368
Total Value: $20,554,006