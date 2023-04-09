NFL Draft Projections: Should Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs target Zay Flowers? Comparing speedy WR with other top prospects

Patrick Mahomes needs a wide receiver to throw to this season. Tyreek Hill left the year prior and Mahomes saw JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman go elsewhere this offseason. Marquez Valdes-Scantling currently tops the depth chart.

Mahomes proved he doesn't need elite wide receivers to do well, but it definitely can't hurt. Even on a great roster, wide receiver is a weak point and it's one the Kansas City Chiefs can address in the NFL draft.

Zay Flowers is a top draft projection to head to Kansas City. The only issue is that they're picking last in the first round after winning the Super Bowl. Is Zay Flowers going to be available and should he be the Chiefs' pick?

Should the Chiefs give Patrick Mahomes Zay Flowers?

Zay Flowers ran a 4.42 40-time. While that's not going to be the fastest in the league, that will make him a speed threat on the field. That's exactly the kind of wide receiver that thrives in Kansas City.

Mahomes has a cannon and often needs receivers to be able to run under a ball. Speed helps with that. Hardman is a speedy wide receiver, and so was Hill. Both excelled with Mahomes throwing them the ball.

Patrick Mahomes needs Zay Flowers

Flowers, the former Florida State standout, would be an excellent addition to the Chiefs offense that utilizes speed more than most teams do. Will he even be available?

The latest mock from CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson doesn't even have Flowers going in the first round, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston and Jordan Addison going.

It's debatable if Flowers stands up with those prospects, but he may certainly be available at 31.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com mocks Flowers to the Seattle Seahawks at 27, so he may very well be available at the end. A trade up may be required, though.

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports has Flowers going all the way as early as 14th overall. That would leave the Chiefs in the dust.

The Ringer's Danny Kelly has him going 21st to the Los Angeles Chargers. There's a broad range in which Flowers finds himself mocked, so the Chiefs may have to trade up or miss out on the electric prospect for Patrick Mahomes.

