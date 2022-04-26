2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Kenyon Green, OL, Illinois

Kenyon Green is a powerful offensive lineman coming out of Texas A&M. Green is a do-all kind of player and was expected to play all over the offensive line in his final year in Texas. His ability as a bulldozer and his talent at sealing interior gaps makes him an outstanding player. Green possesses late first-round talent and has the ability to fill voids at the guard and tackle positions in the NFL.

Profile

Name Kenyon Green Age 21 Height 6’4” Weight 323 Position OG School Texas A&M

Combine/Pro Day Results

Arm Length (inches) 34 ⅛” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) 5.24 Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) 5.12 Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) N/A Vertical Jump (feet. inches) 26 Broad Jump (inches) 102

Scouting Report

Green was a five-star offensive lineman coming out of high school and became an immediate starter as a True Freshman. In his freshman campaign, he started all 13 games at right guard and earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors. In just his second year, he was an Associated Press 2nd Team All-American and was selected to be a part of the 2nd Team All-SEC as a right guard.

In his final year, he played a very versatile role for the Aggies’ starting multiple games at right tackle, left tackle and right guard. His extraordinary performance earned him 1st Team Associated Press All-American honors, 1st Team All-SEC honors and he was also a finalist for the Lombardi Award.

Strengths

Green is a good offensive lineman with both a solid frame and speed. He has great flexibility and strength in his entire body, making him a powerful player. He plays with great leverage and violent hands, allowing him to get the better of opponents. As a guard, he was able to eliminate A-Gap blitzes with ease and possessed great speed working up to the second level on run blocks. He plays with great power and can create gaps for his running back. His versatility is a real draw as he can play every single position except center. In his final year as an Aggie, he started multiple games at both tackle and guard positions. He does not take plays off, actively seeking to get himself involved even on passing blocks where he may not have anyone to block.

Weaknesses

Kenyon Green is a magnet for holding penalties. He has a bear-hugging style of blocking, where his hands are way outside of his opponent. This has caused him to be called for holding 7 times in the first 8 games of his senior year. He also has a tendency to lower his head into run blocks instead of gathering himself beforehand. He struggles against defensive line stunts even against teams in the Group-5 conferences. Green’s lateral movement also needs some work where he has struggled against slants and faster defensive linemen.

Trait Based Projection

Kenyon Green is a do-all type of offensive lineman. He was expected to play all over the offensive line at Texas A&M and did so very well. In the NFL, he will likely thrive at the guard position due to his speed and physicality to hold the A and B gaps down. However, he has the size to potentially develop into an NFL tackle if a team needs him to be.

Edited by John Maxwell