NFL Draft Prospects: 5 talented players set to have bright future in the league

While there might be many unanswered questions about the 2022 NFL Draft, there is still a pool of great quality players who should undoubtedly be stars. No one really knows where the quarterbacks will end up landing or who will be the first overall pick, although it doesn't seem to be one of the quarterbacks. There will still be plenty of star players found scattered throughout the draft and the right destination should promise some with bright careers in the NFL.

#1 - Evan Neal deserves to be the top pick in NFL Draft and start to establish protection for Trevor Lawrence

Adam Luckett @AdamLuckettKSR Evan Neal did this at 6-7, 350 on top of some good tape. We don’t really need a Combine workout. This guy can run, play with power, is scheme versatile, and has major pass pro tools. Don’t overthink this, Jaguars. Evan Neal did this at 6-7, 350 on top of some good tape. We don’t really need a Combine workout. This guy can run, play with power, is scheme versatile, and has major pass pro tools. Don’t overthink this, Jaguars. https://t.co/elQloUEE0w

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal is projected to be one of the few players in the running to be the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. Based on who is picking early in the draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars make the most sense. They spent the #1 pick last year on Trevor Lawrence and now they need to protect their investment. Neal might not make the playoffs anytime soon with the Jaguars, but he should be one of the top left tackles in no time.Neal could be the first of many moves to build the roster up around Lawrence for the future and Neal has potential to be an All-Pro.

#2 - Drake London might not be OBJ but he will be a star for the Browns

With Jarvis Landry potentially on the move, the Cleveland Browns could be severely lacking talented receivers for 2022. Without Landry, their group rivals the Detroit Lions as one of the worst in the NFL. USC's Drake London is worthy of being a first-round selection in the NFL Draft and it's not bizarre to see him go into the top-15. None of the Browns' current receivers can fill the role of a true No.1 and London can enter with a six-foot-five frame and physicality for the ball. Baker Mayfield is the quarterback for now, but if Cleveland decides to make a quarterback change in the near future, the new guy will at least have a solid receiver to rely on.

#3 - Kyle Hamilton can replace Marcus Maye if he departs in free agency

The New York Jets have more questions than answers on their roster and luckily have two top-ten picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. One of the picks is from trading safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, which is one of the team's top needs this offseason.

Harrison Glaser @NYJetsTFMedia



"Depends on how good he is. I call them unicorns. I'd never want to take a LB 1st rd, but Tremaine Edmunds was sitting there. He's a unicorn in the LB world. Same thing w/ safety."



Kyle Hamilton is a unicorn 🦄 Robert Saleh on drafting a safety top-10:"Depends on how good he is. I call them unicorns. I'd never want to take a LB 1st rd, but Tremaine Edmunds was sitting there. He's a unicorn in the LB world. Same thing w/ safety."Kyle Hamilton is a unicorn 🦄 #Jets Robert Saleh on drafting a safety top-10:"Depends on how good he is. I call them unicorns. I'd never want to take a LB 1st rd, but Tremaine Edmunds was sitting there. He's a unicorn in the LB world. Same thing w/ safety."Kyle Hamilton is a unicorn 🦄 #Jets https://t.co/6Qo7FE5iwf

Safety Marcus Maye could elect to sign elsewhere in free agency and leave the Jets very vulnerable in the secondary. Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton can play all over the field and would be a nightmare matchup for any opponent in the AFC East. Hamilton is similar to Adams to the point where he can play the box and shut down the best tight ends in the league. The Jets would land one of the top defensive backs in the NFL Draft.

#4 - Baltimore Ravens need a fresh face for the defensive line

The Baltimore Ravens could make the decision to move on from veterans Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell, leaving them thin at defensive tackle. Even if one of these guys stay, the Ravens need to add some younger speed to the position and Georgia's Jordan Davis seems like the right fit. Davis could even come at a bargain in the second round, giving the team a starter at a cheap price. Baltimore allowed the fewest rushing yards last year and can extend that trend further with Davis breaking through gaps for TFLs.

#5 - Brian Robinson Jr. isn't a high NFL Draft prospect but he can be a starter for the New York Giants

New Mexico State v Alabama - Brian Robinson Jr

Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr. is not the greatest running back in this year's NFL Draft but he could end up having a long, fruitful career. For one, he has fewer miles on him compared to other prospects and has a special knack as a receiver in the backfield.

PFF Draft @PFF_College



1. Brian Robinson Jr - 204

2. Brian Robinson Jr after contact - 127

3. Jerome Ford, Cincy - 77 Most rushing yards in the #CFBPlayoff 1. Brian Robinson Jr - 2042. Brian Robinson Jr after contact - 1273. Jerome Ford, Cincy - 77 Most rushing yards in the #CFBPlayoff 1. Brian Robinson Jr - 2042. Brian Robinson Jr after contact - 1273. Jerome Ford, Cincy - 77 https://t.co/uRSU7hqYFS

The New York Giants cut Devontae Booker this week to free up cap space and the jury is still out on Saquon Barkley's future with the team. Robinson should still be brought in as a late-round gem to help compliment Barkley or take over as the fresh-legged starter. Robinson might not be a top-ten running back but he can have a long career as a consistent contributor.

