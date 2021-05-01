NFL Draft Stream Reddit: Alternative Live Streaming Options for Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft

The first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft took place yesterday evening, live, in Cleveland, Ohio. Viewers were treated to a spectacle of music, montage, and of course those special moments during which college football's brightest young stars were finally allocated to their NFL teams for the 2021 season.

Most of us were able to capture the event in its entirety by simply logging on to the NFL Gamepass. In addition to last night's draft, the NFL's streaming application contains thousands of hours of great games, documentaries, and everything in-between. I can tell you from personal experience that it is well worth the money, AND that the NFL usually makes it free-to-use for a few months during the offseason, so it's always worth giving it a go.

Over the years, another popular way to watch the draft has been to live-stream it using Reddit. Unfortunately, the league has increasingly taken action against what it perceives to be piracy, and the Reddit live streams have been outlawed for the foreseeable future.

Fear not, though: there are alternatives:

In addition to the aforementioned NFL Gamepass, fans can also stream the 2021 NFL Draft via the ESPN app, or follow along on social media accounts such as Twitter and Facebook.

There are other options, mind: FuboTV, Sling TV, Verizon Fios TV, and YouTube TV, for example.

FuboTV

FuboTV offers the NFL Network and ESPN, both of which cover the 2021 NFL Draft. New users can begin a free trial to watch the draft. But be aware that the monthly subscription rate can go up to as high as $70

SlingTV

Sling TV costs just $35 is another viable alternative for NFL fans struggling to tune in to the festivities.

Verizon Fios TV

Verizon is slightly more expensive at around $60, but is another of the available streaming options if needed.

YouTube TV

It's also possible to watch the NFL Draft on YouTube, but only if you are willing to pay the monthly subscription fee. Prices vary across the globe but YouTube will only be too happy to show you your regional subscription fee every time you click onto the website, so check it out there.