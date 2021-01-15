NFL DraftKings Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Buccaneers vs Saints | NFL Divisional Round

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are set to meet for the third time in the 2020-2021 NFL Season

With all the talks being about Tom Brady vs Drew Brees. There are a couple of NFL players that hold good value in a Draft Kings lineup. With this being potentially the last game Drew Brees takes a snap in the NFL, viewers will be watching.

Lets take a look at the players that Draft Kings lineup owners should draft and players they should stay away from in the Buccaneers vs Saints on NFL Sunday Night Football.

Players that should be drafted for Draft Kings lineups on Sunday for the Buccaneers vs Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees

Draft: Drew Brees, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft Kings Salary: $5,300

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Drew Brees: Drew Brees torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary in the first two meetings. Brees would score 38.08 fantasy points against the Buccaneers this season. He also did not throw an interception against them. Drew Brees is coming off a great performance in the NFL Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans

Draft: Mike Evans, vs New Orleans Saints

Draft Kings Salary: $6,400

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Mike Evans: Mike Evans has gone over 100 yards receiving in three out of the last four games. He has also scored 20+ fantasy points in three of the last four games. Evans would record 119 receiving yards on six receptions giving him 20.9 fantasy points against the Washington Football Team.

Brady with a perfect pass to Mike Evans.



Too easy.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8ZvlLmOyLO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2021

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara

Draft: Alvin Kamara, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft Kings Salary: $7,900

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Alvin Kamara: Alvin Kamara has led the New Orleans Saints in both rushing and receiving during the 2020 NFL Season. Lets not forget his 59.2 fantasy point week against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. He would come within a yard from rushing for 100 yards against the Chicago Bears. Kamara would only score under 10 fantasy points once all NFL season.

Players with at least 3,000 rush yds and 2,800 rec yds their first 4 seasons in NFL history:



Alvin Kamara. That's it. @A_kamara6 is DIFFERENT 😤 | #ForNOLA pic.twitter.com/YevQJxHPhD — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 10, 2021

Players that Draft Kings lineup owners should stay away from in the Buccaneers vs Saints game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II

Stay away: Ronald Jones II, vs New Orleans Saints

Draft Kings Salary: $5,200

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should stay away from Ronald Jones II: Ronald Jones II did not play against the Washington Football Team in the NFL Wild Card Playoff game. Leonard Fournette would take full advantage of being the featured back. With the performance that Fournette put on it would be surprising if they do not keep riding the hot hand at running back.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders

Stay away: Emmanuel Sanders, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft Kings Salary: $4,500

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should stay away from Emmanuel Sanders: Emmanuel Sanders would have a game against the Chicago Bears where he seemed non-existent. With both Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas being fully healthy, Emmanuel Sanders will have the same output against the Buccaneers. He would only record two catches for three yards against the Bears giving him 2.3 fantasy points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

Stay away: Rob Gronkowski, vs New Orleans Saints

Draft Kings Salary: $3,600

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should stay away from Rob Gronkowski: Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have not had the chemistry that everyone thought they would. Gronkowski was only targeted one time during the NFL Wild Card Playoff game against Washington. Rob Gronkowski would not record a single fantasy point against Washington. Cameron Brate had the majority of the targets for the Buccaneers tight ends, making Gronkowski a stay away from player in the NFL Divisional Round Playoff game.