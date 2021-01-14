NFL DraftKings Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Rams vs Packers NFL Divisional Round

Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers are set for a Saturday showdown in the 2021 NFL Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff will be going head-to-head for the first time in the 2020-2021 NFL Season. Green Bay Packers' high powered offense will be facing the stingy Los Angeles Rams defense. This NFL Playoff game has a ton of stars and they will all be on display on Saturday.

Lets take a look at three players Draft Kings line up owners should sign and three players to stay away from in the Rams vs Packers NFL Divisional Round Playoff game.

Three Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers players to draft

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers

Draft: Cam Akers, vs Green Bay Packers

Draft Kings Salary: $5,700

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Cam Akers: Cam Akers is coming off his first NFL playoff game. In the NFL Wild Card Playoff game against Seattle he would rack up 28.6 fantasy points. Akers is a back that is involved in the Rams rushing and passing game. Cam Akers is going up against a Green Bay Packers defense that is 24th in the NFL in rush defense.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Draft: Aaron Rodgers, vs Los Angeles Rams

Draft Kings Salary: $6,900

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Aaron Rodgers: Rodgers will be coming off a week of rest so he will be 100% for the game against the Rams. Los Angeles Rams' defense is ranked fourth in the NFL in pass defense. This could scare Draft Kings lineup owners away from Rodgers. Remember he isn't the front runner for the NFL MVP Award by luck. Aaron Rodgers is a safe start for all lineup owners against the Rams.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones

Draft: Aaron Jones, vs Los Angeles Rams

Draft Kings Salary: $6,800

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Aaron Jones: If there is a weakness to the Los Angeles Rams defense it is their rush defense. The Rams are currently 13th in the NFL in rush defense. With Jalen Ramsey covering Davante Adams, the Packers will look to establish their running game early.

Three players to stay away from in the Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff

Stay away: Jared Goff, vs Green Bay Packers

Draft Kings Salary: $5,200

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should stay away from Jared Goff: Jared Goff will most likely walk into the game against the Green Bay Packers at about 85% fitness. He played the majority of the game against the Seattle Seahawks and only produced 10.6 fantasy points. The Rams will most likely ride Cam Akers against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Los Angeles Rams Defense

Stay away: Los Angeles Rams Defense, vs Green Bay Packers

Draft Kings Salary: $2,600

Why Draft Kings Lineup owners should stay away from the Los Angeles Rams Defense: Los Angeles Rams defense is great but the matchup is bad for them. If the Packers can establish a running game early it could be a long day at the office for the Rams. With Jared Goff not being 100% the Rams will rely on their defense to win this game. On the road in Green Bay is just a bad matchup for the Rams defense.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods

Stay away: Robert Woods, vs Green Bay Packers

Draft Kings Salary: $5,900

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should stay away from Robert Woods: Los Angeles Rams wide receivers are a hit or miss each week. They spread the ball around very well when they pass. Woods shouldn't be singled out against the Packers all the Rams pass catchers outside of Cam Akers should be off limits for Saturdays game against the Packers.