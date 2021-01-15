NFL DraftKings Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Ravens vs Bills NFL Divisional Round

Josh Allen is looking to rewrite history in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Buffalo Bills are the only team to make it to the Super Bowl four straight times and never win the big game.

Buffalo have a shot at rewriting that history this year but they have to get past Baltimore Ravens first.

Lamar Jackson is coming off his first NFL Playoff victory in his young career. Jackson and the Ravens will be coming into the NFL Divisional Round Playoff game against the Bills with a lot of momentum.

Baltimore Ravens are looking to help Lamar Jackson win his first Super Bowl but they need to get through Buffalo first.

Let's take a look at the NFL players Draft Kings lineup owners should draft and the NFL players they should stay away from in the Ravens vs Bills game on Saturday.

Three players to draft in the Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills NFL Divisional Round Playoff game

Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins

Draft: J.K. Dobbins, vs Buffalo Bills

Draft Kings Salary: $6,000

Why DraftKings lineup owners should draft J.K. Dobbins: J.K. Dobbins has made his point that he is the main running back in Baltimore. Dobbins has recorded one or more touchdowns in the last four games for the Ravens. Including a two-touchdown performance in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season. Between Lamar Jackson and J.K. Dobbins they will lead the Baltimore Ravens against Buffalo looking for a win.

JK Dobbins: 7 straight games with 1+ rushing TDs pic.twitter.com/ohskcXK3qF — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 10, 2021

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Draft: Stefon Diggs, vs Baltimore Ravens

Draft Kings Salary: $7,300

Why DraftKings lineup owners should draft Stefon Diggs: The chemistry between wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen is remarkable. Diggs is having one of the best seasons of his career in Buffalo. It hasn't mattered who the Buffalo Bills play, Stefon Diggs has been putting up a lot of fantasy points in recent weeks.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown

Draft: Marquise Brown, vs Buffalo Bills

Draft Kings Salary: $5,200

Why DraftKings lineup owners should draft Marquise Brown: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is coming off back-to-back weeks with 20+ fantasy points. In the NFL Wild Card Playoff game against the Titans he would record 109 receiving yards on seven receptions giving him 22.8 fantasy points. Brown has been up and down all season but he seems to have had some success in the past two weeks.

Marquise Brown vs. Titans:

🚀 7 catches

🚀 109 yards

🚀 4 catches of 15+ yards pic.twitter.com/nOMybu7O2Z — PFF (@PFF) January 10, 2021

Three players to stay away from in the Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills NFL Divisional Round Playoff game

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary

Stay away: Devin Singletary, vs Baltimore Ravens

Draft Kings Salary: $4,500

Why DraftKings lineup owners should stay away from Devin Singletary: With the way the Buffalo Bills throw the football it would be wise for DraftKings lineup owners to steer clear of the Bills running back. Singletary has not recorded double-digit fantasy points since Week 15. He has only recorded 16 carries in the last three weeks. Singletary is only averaging 8.9 fantasy points for the 2020 NFL Season.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley

Stay away: Cole Beasley, vs Baltimore Ravens

Draft Kings Salary: $4,900

Why DraftKings lineup owners should stay away from Cole Beasley: Cole Beasley is a reliable wide receiver but he has not found the end-zone in the last four games. He has only went over 100 yards receiving once in the last four games as well. Beasley would record 12.7 fantasy points against the Indianapolis Colts, but Stefon Diggs will most likely get majority of the targets against the Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens Defense

Stay away: Baltimore Ravens Defense, vs Buffalo Bills

Draft Kings Salary: $2,800

Why DraftKings lineup owners should stay away from Baltimore Ravens Defense: Baltimore is facing a red hot Buffalo Bills offense. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have been torching NFL defenses for the past six games. Baltimore's defense has reached double-digit points three out of the last four games. We have to take into consideration their opponents were the Bengals, Giants and Jaguars. Look for this game to be a shoot out and staying away from the Ravens defense could save your lineup.