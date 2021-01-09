NFL DraftKings Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Sundays wild card round

The NFL Wild Card Playoff games are set for Sunday and it looks like it will be a great day of games. Sundays NFL Wild Card Playoff games are kicked off with Baltimore Ravens traveling to the Tennessee Titans. That game will be followed by the New Orleans Saints hosting the Chicago Bears.

NFL Sunday Night Football will be in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the Cleveland Browns in the final NFL Wild Card Playoff game. This will be back-to-back weeks the Steelers and Browns play each other.

Here are players that Draft Kings lineup owners should consider drafting for the Sunday NFL Wild Card Playoff games.

NFL players that should be drafted by Draft Kings lineup owners

Quarterbacks:

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

Draft: Ryan Tannehill, vs Baltimore Ravens

Draft Kings Salary: $6,600

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Ryan Tannehill: In Week 11 Ryan Tannehill passed for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the Ravens. Tannehill racked up 22.86 fantasy points in Week 11. Ryan Tannehill is also coming off a huge performance against the Houston Texans where he recorded 28.44 fantasy points.

What a bomb from Ryan Tannehill to AJ Brown!pic.twitter.com/14zh09Oyg9 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 4, 2021

Other quarterbacks to consider: Ben Roethlisberger: $6,100, Drew Brees: $5,700, Lamar Jackson: $7,800

Running Backs:

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

Draft: Derrick Henry, vs Baltimore Ravens

Draft Kings Salary: $9,200

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Derrick Henry: Derrick Henry has been an absolute terror all season long. He has put together great games against the Baltimore Ravens in the past two seasons. His price tag is high but its worth every penny. Henry is a back that will give lineup owners 20-25 fantasy points a game.

Other running backs to consider: Nick Chubb: $6,700, JK Dobbins: $6,600, and Alvin Kamara (if he passes through the COVID-19 protocol): $8,500

Wide Receiver:

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown

Draft: Marquise Brown, vs Tennessee Titans

Draft Kings Salary: $5,400

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Marquise Brown: Marquise Brown is Lamar Jackson's favorite wide receiver to target. Brown has found the endzone in three of the last four games. He is coming off a 21.1 fantasy point week against the Bengals. For the price tag, Marquise Brown would be a great pick up.

Other wide receivers: A.J. Brown: $7,000, Diontae Johnson: $6,200, JuJu Smith-Schuster: $5,500

Tight End:

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper

Draft: Austin Hooper, vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft Kings Salary: $3,900

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Austin Hooper: Browns tight end Austin Hooper has found the endzone twice in the last three weeks. In Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hooper would put up 13.7 fantasy points. He has recorded double digit fantasy points in three straight weeks for the Browns.

Baker hits Austin Hooper for a TD to give the Browns (-10) a 17-9 lead

pic.twitter.com/QKvTT2vKnl — Bet The Pigskin (@betthepigskin) January 3, 2021

Other tight ends to consider: Jonnu Smith: $3,200, Jared Cook: $4,600, and Jimmy Graham: $3,300

Flex Position:

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews

Draft: Mark Andrews, vs Tennessee Titans

Draft Kings Salary: $5,200

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Mark Andrews: No one in the NFL utilizes their tight ends more than the Baltimore Ravens. Mark Andrews crushed the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 11. He racked up 20.6 fantasy points against the Titans defense. Baltimore will look his way more often in their Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday.

Other flex options: Chase Claypool: $5,200, Emmanuel Sanders: $5,000, and David Montgomery: $6,900

Defense/Special Teams:

New Orleans Saints Defense

Draft: New Orleans Saints Defense, vs Chicago Bears

Draft Kings Salary: $3,800

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft the New Orleans Saints Defense: New Orleans is coming off a big week in fantasy in their NFL Week 17 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Saints defense and special teams put up 17 fantasy points. Chicago Bears are never sure which Mitchell Trubisky will show up meaning that it could be a big day for the Saints defense.

Draft Kings best lineup option for the NFL Wild Card Playoff games on Sunday

--QB: Ryan Tannehill, $6,600

--RB: Derrick Henry, $9,200

--RB: James Conner, $5,000

--WR: Diontae Johnson, $6,200

--WR: Chase Claypool, $5,200

--WR: Marquise Brown, $5,400

--TE: Jonnu Smith, $3,200

--Flex: Mark Andrews, $5,200

--DST: New Orleans Saints, $3,800

This Draft Kings lineup will leave lineup owners with $200 in remaining salary.