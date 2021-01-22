NFL FanDuel Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Sunday's Conference Championships

2021 NFL Conference Championship games are set to kick off on Sunday. We have made it to the final four teams in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Both the NFC and AFC Championship games are unpredictable and any of the four teams could make it to the NFL Super Bowl.

With it only being four teams it will be tough for Fanduel lineup owners to fill a lineup that is not the same as others. Lets take a look at the players Fanduel lineup owners should sign and players that they should avoid in the NFL Conference Championship games on Sunday.

NFL Conference Championships: Players to sign and players to avoid on Sunday

Quarterbacks:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Sign: Tom Brady, vs Green Bay Packers

Fanduel Salary: $7,800

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Tom Brady: Tom Brady has not fallen under 20+ fantasy points since the December 13th meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. He has thrown two or more touchdowns in the last five games. Brady has also went over 300 yards passing in four of the last five games. With most of the Fanduel lineup owners picking either Rodgers, Mahomes, or Allen. Brady could be a sleeper pick that everyone passes up.

At age 43, Tom Brady will play in his 1st NFC championship game this Sunday. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/c4Oih0dkv9 — Tompa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) January 19, 2021

Avoid: Aaron Rodgers, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fanduel Salary: $8,700

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Aaron Rodgers: Aaron Rodgers recorded his worst game of the 2020 NFL Season against the Buccaneers. It would be the only game this season that he would not record a single passing touchdown. Although, Rodgers has been playing flawless as of late. It is tough to pick him after the performance he put on against the Bucs defense in their first meeting.

Running Backs:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette

Sign: Leonard Fournette, vs Green Bay Packers

Fanduel Salary: $7,200

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Leonard Fournette: Leonard Fournette has had tremendous success in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. He has posted scores of 19.2 FP and 21.2 FP in the last two playoff games. With all the talent at the wide receiver positions we could see the Buccaneers bleed the clock and utilize Leonard Fournette a lot against the Packers.

Avoid: Devin Singletary, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Fanduel Salary: $5,800

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Devin Singletary: In the last four games, Devin Singletary has posted fantasy scores of 5.2 FP, 5.9 FP, 1.8 FP, and 6.2 FP. With the weather playing a factor and favoring the run game against Baltimore, Singletary only rushed for 25 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. Even with the running back position being thin on Sunday avoid Devin Singletary.

Wide Receivers:

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Sign: Stefon Diggs, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Fanduel Salary: $8,300

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Stefon Diggs: Even with Josh Allen only tossing one touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens that one score was by Stefon Diggs. Diggs has recorded back-to-back NFL games of 100+ receiving yards. He has also found the endzone in back-to-back NFL games. Stefon Diggs has recorded fantasy scores of 21.8 FP and 20.6 FP in the last two games. In a game that will be a shootout Diggs would be a great player to sign.

Stefon Diggs: Straight fire 🔥🔥🔥



100+ rec yards in 5 of the last 6 games. The only time he missed, he came out at halftime.



130 rec yds, TD vs. PIT

147 rec yds vs. DEN

145 rec yds, 3 TD vs. NE

76 rec yds in the 1st half vs. MIA

128 rec yds, TD vs. IND

106 rec yds, TD vs. BAL pic.twitter.com/LMM7dfBoFu — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 17, 2021

Avoid: Allen Lazard, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fanduel Salary: $5,700

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Allen Lazard: Allen Lazard did have a four catch 96 yard game against the Rams, but one play was for 50+ yards. Fanduel lineup owners should not be fooled by Lazard's 17.6 fantasy point game against the Rams. Before the NFL Divisional Round Playoff game, Allen Lazard posted fantasy scores of 2.7 FP, 2.4 FP, 8.1 FP, and 2.9 FP in the four games before.

Tight End, Flex, and Defense

-- Tight End Sign: Travis Kelce $8,600

-- Tight End Avoid: Cameron Brate $5,000

-- Flex Sign: Chris Godwin $6,800

-- Flex Avoid: John Brown $5,600

-- Defense Sign: Tampa Bay Buccaneers $3,700

-- Defense Avoid: Green Bay Packers $4,400

Best Fanduel Lineup for the NFL Conference Championship Games on Sunday

--QB: Tom Brady $7,800

--RB: Aaron Jones $8,000

--RB: Leonard Fournette $7,200

--WR: Tyreek Hill $8,400, Stefon Diggs $8,300, Marquez Valdes-Scantling $5,500

--TE: Robert Tonyan $5,700

--Flex: Cole Beasley $5,700

--Defense: Buffalo Bills $3,400

This lineup will use up all the Fanduel lineup owners salary.