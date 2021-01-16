NFL FanDuel Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Sunday's divisional round playoffs

2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoff games on Sunday will host four outstanding quarterbacks. Cleveland Browns will head to the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the NFL Sunday double-header. Cleveland will look to shock the world with an upset against the Chiefs.

NFL Sunday Night Football will host two legends. Tom Brady and Drew Brees will meet for the third and final time in the 2020-2021 NFL Season. This could potentially be the last meeting between Brady and Brees. It has been rumored this could be Drew Brees' final NFL Season.

With all the great quarterbacks playing on Sunday it will be tough for Fanduel lineup owners to pick just one. Here are the players Fanduel lineups should sign and players that they should avoid on Sunday.

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Players to sign and players to avoid on Sunday

Quarterbacks:

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees

Sign: Drew Brees, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fanduel Salary: $7,300

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Drew Brees: Drew Brees has torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in their two meetings during the regular season. Brees has thrown a total of six touchdowns in the two games against Tampa Bay. He has scored 37.08 fantasy points in the two meetings.

Avoid: Tom Brady, vs New Orleans Saints

Fanduel Salary: $7,700

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Tom Brady: New Orleans Saints have made life tough for Tom Brady in their two meetings this season. Brady would throw five total interceptions against the New Orleans Saints defense. In the two meetings Brady would only throw two touchdowns. Tom Brady has only scored 27.82 points against the Saints this NFL season.

Running Backs:

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara

Sign: Alvin Kamara, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fanduel Salary: $9,000

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Alvin Kamara: Alvin Kamara has scored 109.1 fantasy points in the last four games. Almost half of those points came in his 54.7 fantasy point week against the Minnesota Vikings. Kamara led the Saints in rushing and receiving yards during the 2020 NFL Season. He has been the motor to the Saints offense.

Alvin Kamara since 2017:

⚜️ 46 Rushing TDs

⚜️ 16 Receiving TDs



The only player in the NFL w/ 30+ RUSH TDs & 10+ REC TDs during this time span pic.twitter.com/NRFnK8aqHH — PFF (@PFF) January 12, 2021

Avoid: Kareem Hunt, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Fanduel Salary: $6,200

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Kareem Hunt: Kareem Hunt has seen a hit to his production since Nick Chubb returned. Outside of last weeks playoff win Hunt has been up and down. With the numbers Chubb has been putting up we could potentially see Kareem Hunt get placed on the back burner against the Chiefs.

Wide Receivers:

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Sign: Tyreek Hill, vs Cleveland Browns

Fanduel Salary: $8,800

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Tyreek Hill: Tyreek Hill has scored 110.7 fantasy points in the last five games. In those five games he has recorded five touchdowns as well. Cleveland will have matchup issues with Hill and that could turn into a big game. With one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL throwing him the football Tyreek Hill is a must sign.

Most deep receiving TDs with a step+ of separation since 2017:

🔺 Tyreek Hill - 22

🔺 Everyone else - 11 or less pic.twitter.com/Y8jDFyUIxn — PFF (@PFF) January 14, 2021

Avoid: Emmanuel Sanders, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fanduel Salary: $5,700

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Emmanuel Sanders: Emmanuel Sanders is coming off a performance that only brought him 1.3 fantasy points against the Bears. He was only targeted three times in that game. With Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara back we could potentially see the same output against the Buccaneers.

Flex, Tight End, and Defense:

-- Flex Sign: Antonio Brown $6,400

-- Flex Avoid: Chris Godwin $7,500

-- Tight End Sign: Travis Kelce $8,500

-- Tight End Avoid: Rob Gronkowski $5,600

-- Defense Sign: New Orleans Saints $4,800

-- Defense Avoid: Tampa Bay Buccaneers $3,500

Best Fanduel Lineup for NFL Divisional Round Playoffs Sunday Games

--QB: Drew Brees $7,300

--RB: Alvin Kamara $9,000

--RB: Leonard Fournette $6,300

--WR: Tyreek Hill $8,800, Michael Thomas $7,200, Jarvis Landry $6,900

--TE: Cameron Brate $4,900

-- Defense: Cleveland Browns $3,200