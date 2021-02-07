NFL Fanduel Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Sunday's NFL Super Bowl

With Super Bowl LV set to kick off on Sunday and there only being two teams in the game itself, Fanduel is running a different style of contest. Originally contestants select a player from each position and one defense.

Six former LSU Tigers will be playing in Super Bowl LV, marking the most players from a single school in this year's event: https://t.co/bBeB5vcvJN pic.twitter.com/iywSyInNvT — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 5, 2021

For Super Bowl LV contestants will pick five flex players and predict who will be the MVP of Super Bowl LV. Lets take a look at the five flex players Fanduel lineup owners should sign and five flex players to avoid. Also, let us take a look at who will win the Super Bowl LV MVP.

Super Bowl LV: Five flex players to sign and five flex players to avoid

Flex Option 1: Sign Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team

Sign: Tom Brady, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Fanduel Salary: $15,000

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Tom Brady: When it comes to the Super Bowl it is very hard to bet against Tom Brady. He has won six Super Bowl Championships. Brady also brings his best performances for the biggest stages in the NFL. Tom Brady has scored 20+ fantasy points in the three NFL playoff games in 2021.

Flex Option 1: Avoid Le'Veon Bell, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints

Avoid: Le'Veon Bell, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fanduel Salary: $6,000

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Le'Veon Bell: Le'Veon Bell has not reached double digit fantasy points since December 20, 2020 against the New Orleans Saints. He also did not record a single point agains the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. Bell only recorded 0.6 fantasy points against the Cleveland Browns. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire being active for Super Bowl LV, Fanduel owners should steer clear of Bell.

Flex Option 2: Sign Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

Sign: Patrick Mahomes, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fanduel Salary: $16,500

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Patrick Mahomes: In the two playoff games in 2021, Patrick Mahomes has scored 20+ fantasy points. Only once a year Fanduel makes it possible for owners to have two quarterbacks in their lineups. Mahomes is coming off a Super Bowl MVP last season and will look to do it again on Sunday.

Flex Option 2: Avoid Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Denver Broncos

Avoid: Ronald Jones II, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Fanduel Salary: $8,000

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Ronald Jones II: Ronald Jones II has been limited due to an injury. Leonard Fournette has been running wild on NFL defenses during the 2021 playoffs. Jones II has only recorded 6.2 fantasy points and 1.6 fantasy points in the two playoff games for the Buccaneers.

Flex Option 3: Sign Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs v Miami Dolphins

Sign: Tyreek Hill, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fanduel Salary: $14,000

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Tyreek Hill: Tyreek Hill is coming off a huge AFC Championship game against he Bills. Hill scored a total of 21.7 fantasy points against Buffalo. Let's not forget that on November 29, 2020 Tyreek Hill torched the Buccaneers secondary for 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This performance gave him 51.4 fantasy points.

Flex Option 3: Avoid Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Avoid: Rob Gronkowski, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Fanduel Salary: $6,500

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Rob Gronkowski: Fanduel lineup owners have been waiting for Rob Gronkowski to show up in the 2021 NFL playoffs. Gronkowski seems to be just enjoying the ride when it comes to production. In the three 2021 playoff games, Gronkowski has record 0.0 fantasy points, 1.9 fantasy points, and 3.4 fantasy points.

Flex Option 4: Sign Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team

Sign: Chris Godwin, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Fanduel Salary: $12,000

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Chris Godwin: Chris Godwin is not only playing to win his first Super Bowl Championship. He is also playing for an extension with the Buccaneers. Godwin has went over double digit fantasy points twice already in the 2021 NFL playoffs. He is coming off a 14.1 fantasy point game against the Green Bay Packers.

Flex Option 4: Avoid Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

Avoid: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fanduel Salary: $10,000

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Clyde Edwards-Helaire made his 2021 NFL playoffs debut in the AFC Championship game. He failed to reach double digit fantasy points with only scoring 7.2 fantasy points against the Buffalo Bills. Edwards-Helaire has not reached double digit fantasy points since December 13, 2020 against the Miami Dolphins.

Flex Option 5: Sign Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Sign: Mike Evans, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Fanduel Salary: $11,500

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Mike Evans: Mike Evans has had a successful 2021 NFL playoffs. He has recorded double digit fantasy points in two out of the three games for the Buccaneers. Kansas City does not have a physical corner to matchup with Evans which makes him a big target for Tom Brady.

Flex Option 5: Avoid Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Avoid: Antonio Brown, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Fanduel Salary: $9,500

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Antonion Brown: Antonio Brown is questionable to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. All signs are pointing that he will be active. Even if Brown is active, with the injury that kept him out of the game against Green Bay, we can almost guarantee that he will not be much of a factor in Super Bowl LV.

MVP of Super Bowl LV: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

Like mentioned above it is very hard to bet against Tom Brady. He is the greatest quarterback of all time. Brady has also won the Super Bowl six times before and is currently looking for number seven. Watching Tom Brady play during the 2021 NFL playoffs. It is easy to see he is locked in more now that ever to win another Super Bowl Championship.

Cheetah said the Chiefs are chasing MJ’s Bulls...but Tom Brady is closer to 7 rings 😳 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/TwuGs90NKh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2021

With majority of NFL fans looking at the last meeting between the Buccaneers and Chiefs. They seen how the Kansas City Chiefs passed the ball all over the field on the Buccaneers top five NFL defense. Tom Brady will come into Super Bowl LV with a chip on his shoulder and will walk out with number seven and the Super Bowl LV MVP.