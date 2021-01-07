NFL Fanduel Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Sundays Wild card round 2021

NFL Playoffs are set to kick off this weekend. It all starts on Saturday with a triple header of NFL Wild Card Playoff games. It will continue on Sunday and Fanduel Lineup owners have a full slate of games. Sunday has the opportunity to be very interesting and we could potentially see upsets.

The 2021 NFL Wild Card round kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens traveling to the Tennessee Titans. This will be a rematch of last years Divisional Round Playoff game. This game will be followed by the New Orleans Saints hosting the Chicago Bears. NFL Sunday Night Football will host two bitter AFC North rivals. Cleveland Browns travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time in two weeks.

This triple header has a lot of Fanduel lineup owners scratching their heads when it comes to picking a solid lineup. Two out of the six teams are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The top players for each team also have a high price tag which makes it tough when trying to develop a good lineup for Sunday.

Here are Sunday's NFL Wild Card players to go after for Fanduel lineup owners and the players to stay away from.

NFL Wild Card Sunday: Players to sign and players to avoid

Quarterbacks:

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

Sign: Ben Roethlisberger, vs Cleveland Browns

Fanduel Salary: $7,500

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Ben Roethlisberger: Ben Roethlisberger will be heading into a NFL Wild Card Playoff game against a Cleveland Browns team that could be short handed. He is also coming off a week of rest and will be at full strength. Roethlisberger is coming off a huge performance against the Colts throwing for 341 yards and three touchdowns. This gave him 25.54 fantasy points.

Stay Away: Mitchell Trubisky, vs New Orleans Saints

Fanduel Salary: $6,900

Why Fanduel lineup owners should stay away from Mitchell Trubisky: Mitch Trubisky has thrown an interception in each of the last three games. Chicago will be playing against the eighth ranked pass defense in the NFL. Do not be fooled by the big numbers in the last four games. Three out of the four games were against the bottom of the barrel defenses in the NFL.

Running Backs:

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

Sign: Derrick Henry, vs Baltimore Ravens

Fanduel Salary: $10,200

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Derrick Henry: If Fanduel lineup owners are going to put a lot of money into a player, that player must be Derrick Henry. In the last two meetings with the Ravens, Derrick Henry has a combined stat total of 328 rushing yards on 58 carries and a touchdown. Henry has also scored more than 30 fantasy points twice in last four weeks.

DERRICK HENRY IS FROM ANOTHER PLANET



▪️2,027 rush yards

▪️17 rush TD



No one has ever exceeded both of these marks in a single season in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/YPgriyVooo — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 4, 2021

Stay Away: James Conner, vs Cleveland Browns

Fanduel Salary: $6,200

Why Fanduel lineup owners should stay away from James Conner: When looking at James Conner look past the first meeting with the Cleveland Browns they are a different football team. Conner only recorded 37 rushing yards against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. With Ben Roethlisberger returning for the playoffs James Conner's production will take a hit and could cost you valuable points.

Wide Receivers:

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Sign: Jarvis Landry, vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Fanduel Salary: $6,600

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Jarvis Landry: Jarvis Landry has improved every week since O'Dell Beckham Jr. went out with his injury. Landry recorded 13.9 fantasy points against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. This may not seem like a lot of points but its great production for his price. Landry will be the Browns number one target in shootout against the Steelers.

Stay Away: A.J. Brown, vs Baltimore Ravens

Fanduel Salary: $8,400

Why Fanduel lineup owners should stay away from A.J. Brown: Tennessee will stick with what works against the Ravens. Running Derrick Henry will be the main focus on Sunday afternoon. Brown has a high price tag which would take away from getting other solid players. It is a big risk to spend the money on Brown knowing the offense will run through Derrick Henry.

Flex, Tight Ends, Defense:

-- Flex Sign: Chase Claypool, $6,100

-- Flex Stay Away: JuJu Smith-Schuster, $6,500

-- Tight End Sign: Austin Hooper, $5,400

-- Tight End Stay Away: Jared Cook, $5,900

-- Defense Sign: New Orleans Saints, $4,600

-- Defense Stay Away: Baltimore Ravens, $4,200

Best Fanduel Lineup for NFL Wild Card round Sunday Games

-- QB: Ben Roethlisberger, $7,500

-- RB: Derrick Henry, $10,200

-- RB: Nick Chubb, $7,700

-- WR: Jarvis Landry, $6,600, Emmanuel Sanders, $6,200, Marquise Brown, $6,300

-- TE: Vance McDonald, $4,500

-- Flex: Chase Claypool, $6,100

-- Defense: New Orleans Saints, $4,600

This lineup will leave Fanduel lineup owners with $300 dollars left over