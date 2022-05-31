"What in the dance dance revolution is this sh*t" - NFL fans brutally troll Antonio Brown over new snippet of music video

Never out of the spotlight, Antonio Brown released an album following his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The wide receiver recently shared a clip from his new music video, "Pit Not The Palace," and NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on his dance moves.

This New Orleans Saints fan asked what in the dance dance revolution is this sh*t:

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan tweeted that no one in the clip was vibing with him:

Another Steelers fan commented that he hoped that Brown would give the folks in the audience a refund for that garbage:

A Philadelphia Eagles fan cryptically repeated the song title, "Pit not the Palace," perhaps refering to the setting of the clip:

A Green Bay Packers fan asked if the video was being filmed in a strip club:

A fan said that the receiver and rapper's ankle seems fine to him:

A Los Angeles Chargers fan asked the receiver if the photo in the tweet him, referring to the character Pinky from the movie "Friday":

This San Francisco 49ers fan said that the wideout is trying to be like rapper Kanye West but it's not hitting at all:

A Kansas City Chiefs fan tweeted jokingly to give him a chance and that this could be his big break:

This fan wanted to know if the receiver was just singing along with his awful song:

Antonio Brown's NFL career

Brown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown played 12 seasons in the NFL. Nine of those were with the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2010 and 2018, one with the New England Patriots in 2019 and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers between 2020 and 2021.

He appeared in just seven games last season, but his last game against the New York Jets was the one most people remember. During the third quarter, the wideout began taking off his pads and jersey before running out of MetLife Stadium.

Then-Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians cut the seven-time Pro Bowl player soon after.

The receiver recently commented that he won't be playing in the upcoming season. In an interview, he said:

"Nah," "don't play yourself looking for me to play."

The 33-year-old now has a rap career and released the album Paradigm in April this year. The album, includes the songs "Champions" and the previously mentioned "Pit Not The Palace."

We'll see if his rap career takes off as this looks to be his focus in 2022.

