NFL fans bash Aaron Rodgers' Ivermectin use after Packers QB's COVID toe comments

Just when the COVID-19 backlash was behind him, Aaron Rodgers doubled down with the now-infamous "COVID toe".

Aaron Rodgers received major backlash after getting caught up in a lie over his COVID-19 vaccination status, risking the Green Bay Packers to exposure and violating NFL protocols. He claimed that he was allergic to the ingredients of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why he made the choice to take ivermectin instead.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a toe injury that was claimed to be more severe than turf toe before last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite the injury, Rodgers threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, although he was seen walking gingerly at times.

The Green Bay Packers face the LA Rams this week in a huge matchup. Rodgers is labeled questionable, but it'll come down to his pain management.

COVID toe is, in fact, a real side effect of getting COVID-19. It usually involves swelling, pain and some discoloration and can last anywhere from 12-60 days and possibly up to months in some cases.

NFL fans are burying Aaron Rodgers again for his "COVID toe" and injury, linking it to the ivermectin he took instead of the vaccine, thanks to Joe Rogan.

Ivermectin is commonly used as a horse dewormer and has become a popular yet highly unproven alternative to COVID vaccines. Officials have not authorized the use of ivermectin in any sense. Side effects of humans taking ivermectin include confusion, loss of control over body movement, weakness, seizures, and low blood pressure. There is no proof that Aaron Rodgers suffered a "fractured toe" from ivermectin's side effects, but it is a possibility given the side effects.

Here are some tweets concerning Aaron Rodgers' "Covid toe" and the quarterback's use of ivermectin:

Rex Huppke @RexHuppke Aaron Rodgers has "Covid toe," which is a common side effect of "ivermectin brain." Aaron Rodgers has "Covid toe," which is a common side effect of "ivermectin brain."

🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ @DannieD01 Aaron Rodgers has COVID toe, and Dr. Rogan prescribed Pumpkin Spice Ivermectin. Aaron Rodgers has COVID toe, and Dr. Rogan prescribed Pumpkin Spice Ivermectin. https://t.co/DGUbgnTeId

Adam "Tex" Davis @AdamTexDavis I'm surprised the Ivermectin didn't help Aaron Rodgers' Covid Hoof. I'm surprised the Ivermectin didn't help Aaron Rodgers' Covid Hoof.

Here’s to 2022????😕😬 @therealdouble_a @PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 Arron Rodgers treating his Covid toe by rubbing ivermectin on it and having Joe Rogan sit on it @PatMcAfeeShow @AaronRodgers12 Arron Rodgers treating his Covid toe by rubbing ivermectin on it and having Joe Rogan sit on it

Aaron Rodgers is expected to start against the Rams if he's off injury report by Friday, which is possible. 2021 has been nothing but chaotic for Rodgers, and retirement may have been the better choice for him. His 2021 season will be tainted, even if the Packers somehow win the Super Bowl.

