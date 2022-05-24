"Patriots gonna be the new Jets" - NFL fans troll Bill Belichick over recent comments on team's offense

When asked about the New England Patriots offense, Bill Belichick refused to name an offensive play-caller because there are no plays to be called at the moment.

The head coach said:

“What plays are we calling? Minicamp plays? …We’ll get to it when we get to it.”

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the New England head coach's comments.

Who will be Bill Belichick's offensive play-caller for the 2022 Season?

Former New York Giants HC Joe Judge

It's reported that Belichick is having something similar to an "open competition" between former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Joe Judge on who will take the reins of the Patriots offense.

Founder and editorial director of the Boston Sports Journal, Greg Bedard, who appeared on NBC Sports Boston, talked about the worries brewing among New England's offensive players:

“I don’t want to make a huge deal out of this yet, because let’s keep in mind this is a completely new regime on the offensive side of the ball.”

Bedard also said that there's a high level of concern about what's going on with the team:

"They are really worried about the direction of the offense–where this is going. A lot of people around the NFL listened to what Joe Judge said the other day, and almost all of them were like, ‘What? What is he talking about?’ There is a high level of concern about what’s going on with the Patriots.”

New England's offensive coordinator last season, Josh McDaniels, was hired this offseason to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. We'll have to see if there are real concerns about the Patriots offense as the 2022 season gets closer.

