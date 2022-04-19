×
Create
Notifications

"Careful, he’s got a monster drive" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady taking a dig at Josh Allen following announcement of 'The Match' lineup

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the pairing in this year&#039;s &#039;The Match&#039;
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the pairing in this year's 'The Match'
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Apr 19, 2022 06:44 PM IST
Feature

This year's charity golf game, 'The Match,' will feature Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

While the game is set for June, NFL fans have already begun sharing their thoughts on the Buccaneers quarterback's joke about Allen and his golf swing. One fan tweeted a video with the caption:

"Careful Tom he’s got a monster drive"
@TomBrady @JoshAllenQB Careful Tom he’s got a monster drive https://t.co/xRq4xbKYzm

Another fan said:

"This has to be pretty cool for Allen tbh. Growing up a pats fan and watching Brady and now not only playing in the league with him but also getting s**t talked on social media by him over a round of golf."
@TomBrady @JoshAllenQB This has to be pretty cool for Allen tbh. Growing up a pats fan and watching Brady and now not only playing in the league with him but also getting shit talked on social media by him over a round of golf.

Yet another fan, who revealed that he supported the Pittsburgh Steelers, asserted:

"yo so as a steelers fan, I gre[w] up hating Tom (for obvious reasons), but I know know that Brady is a savage with the jokes. This man is one of the highlights of social media. Well Played"
@TomBrady @JoshAllenQB yo so as a steelers fan, I gre up hating Tom (for obvious reasons), but I know know that Brady is a savage with the jokes. This man is one of the highlights of social media. Well Played

Another fan tweeted:

"As a vikes fan and just a football fan... how can you not love THIS @TomBrady he seems so happy relaxed and like he is having fun.. No ? this man is the 🐐🐐🐐"
@TomBrady @JoshAllenQB As a vikes fan and just a football fan... how can you not love THIS @TomBrady he seems so happy relaxed and like he is having fun.. No ? this man is the 🐐🐐🐐

Assistant sports director of the Arizona Republic Chris Coppola also piled onto the social media reactions, tweeting:

"Really now Thomas, haven't you had your fill of tormenting #BillMafia by now? #TheMatch2022 @BuffaloBills"
@TomBrady @JoshAllenQB Really now Thomas, haven't you had your fill of tormenting #BillMafia by now? #TheMatch2022 @BuffaloBills

Another fan tweeted:

"Y'all are literally in the sandbox. Play nice boys! Not a big fan of golf...but I'm about to become one. This is sooooo cool of you guys! And the fact for charity is icing on the cake. MAY THE BEST QB/TEAM WIN!!!!!"
@TomBrady @JoshAllenQB Y'all are literally in the sandbox. 😆 Play nice boys! Not a big fan of golf...but I'm about to become one. This is sooooo cool of you guys! And the fact for charity is icing on the cake. MAY THE BEST QB/TEAM WIN!!!!! 💞🏈👏☺

Yet another fan shared:

"Did Josh rip your shirt off in the cage match??"
@TomBrady @JoshAllenQB Did Josh rip your shirt off in the cage match??

A Buffalo Bills fan commented:

"Hahaha! Tom Brady’s got jokes- and they’re actually funny. #GoBills"
@TomBrady @BuffRumblings @JoshAllenQB Hahaha! Tom Brady’s got jokes- and they’re actually funny. #GoBills

A fan noted:

"It’s been a while since I golfed but aren’t shirts required?"
@TomBrady @JoshAllenQB It’s been a while since I golfed but aren’t shirts required?

Another fan said:

"Shirtless on the course while wearing a glove? Yeah that’s a few places down on the best QB of all time for me"
@TomBrady @JoshAllenQB Shirtless on the course while wearing a glove? Yeah that’s a few places down on the best QB of all time for me

The pairings for 'The Match'

Bills QB Josh Allen and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, a pairing in this year&#039;s &#039;The Match&#039;. Source: NY Post
Bills QB Josh Allen and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, a pairing in this year's 'The Match'. Source: NY Post

The first of two pairings we'll see in June at the Wynn Golf Course for 'The Match' in Las Vegas will see Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers team up. They will take on the other pairing of Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This matchup is of both NFC vs. AFC signal-callers as well as experience against youth. Instead of seeing Brady across the football field from Rodgers and Allen staring down Mahomes, the rivals will be partners on the golf course.

Also Read Article Continues below

We'll see how this all plays out soon on the links in this year's 'The Match'.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Which pairing wins this year's 'The Match'?

Brady & Rodgers

Allen & Mahomes

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी