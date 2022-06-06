×
"Hopefully we don’t see a Great Value version of Broncos" - NFL fans react to AFC West side's record breaking purchase

Walmart heir Rob Walton. Source: Front Office Sports
Walmart heir Rob Walton. Source: Front Office Sports
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Jun 06, 2022 10:05 PM IST

The Denver Broncos reportedly have a new owner in Rob Walton, the 77-year-old heir to Walmart. Upon hearing the news, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the owner and the Denver franchise as a whole.

An Atlanta Falcons commented that hopefully we don't see a Great Value version of the Broncos from here on out. Great Value are Walmart-branded products:

@FOS @Forbes Hopefully we don’t see a Great Value version of the Broncos from here on out.

Another Falcons fan stated that the Walmart heir bought him a new toy:

@FOS @Forbes Walmart heir bought him a toy.

This New England Patriots fan hopes they bring back Denver's old uniform and logo:

@FOS @EmptySeatsPics @Forbes Good, now change back to the old uniform and logo.

Here, a fan says that Denver is already the Great Value version of the Kansas City Chiefs:

@BleacherReport @Forbes I mean they are already the GreatValue version of the Chiefs.

This fan wants top of the line Broncos gear sold at Walmart rollback prices:

@BleacherReport @Forbes I want top of the line Broncos gear sold at Walmart rollback prices.

Another fan tweeted that he thought the NFL wanted a minority owner and that instead they picked another old white man:

@BleacherReport @Forbes I thought the @NFL wanted a minority owner. Instead they picked another old white dude.

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan said that the record will only stand until the next NFL team is sold:

@BleacherReport @Forbes A record that will stand until the next NFL team is sold.

This Washington Commanders fan wants the Commanders to be sold next:

@BleacherReport @Forbes Washington next please!

youtube-cover

One fan says that it's time to roll back those ticket and beer prices:

@BleacherReport @Forbes Time to Roll Back those ticket and beer prices!!!

This Denver fan said that quarterback Russell Wilson will be getting paid now:

@BleacherReport @Forbes Russ getting paid now

Rob Walton and the Denver Broncos

Walton, the future owner of the Broncos. Source: Sports Illustrated
Walton, the future owner of the Broncos. Source: Sports Illustrated

Walton's bid for the franchise is reportedly about $4.5 billion, which would make it the most expensive in American sports history. NFL owners and top executives met in Atlanta, Georgia, last month for the yearly spring league meeting. Denver, assisted by the firm Allen & Co. and Prosakuer Rose LLP, continued to be deep in the business of finding a new owner.

youtube-cover
Denver President and CEO Joe Ellis was at the meeting as their representative. Walton is the eldest son of Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart. He took over as chairman of the company upon the passing of his father in 1992 and stepped away from the role in 2015.

Forbes reported that Walton's ownership group includes his daughter Carrie and her husband Greg Penner. All along, the Broncos have said they will have a new owner by the start of the NFL season. It looks like that could become a reality if three-fourths of the owners sign off on the sale of the team to Walton.

Edited by John Maxwell

