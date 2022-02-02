"Deserves to go out as MVP" - Fans clamor for Tom Brady to be named 2021 NFL MVP after confirming retirement 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially called it a career earlier today after 22 seasons in the NFL via his Instagram page. Following the official announcement of his retirement, fans want the 15-time Pro Bowler to win the NFL MVP this season.

Twitter user Jason says Brady will be the 2021 regular-season MVP. He also says it would be a nice parting gift for the GOAT as his numbers for this season are worthy of it, whether he’s retiring or not.

Jason @GoBlueVA After making his retirement official as of today, I’m calling it now: Brady will be the 2021 regular season MVP. While it will be a nice parting gift for the GOAT, his numbers for this season are worthy of it whether he’s retiring or not. Congrats on a stellar career @TomBrady After making his retirement official as of today, I’m calling it now: Brady will be the 2021 regular season MVP. While it will be a nice parting gift for the GOAT, his numbers for this season are worthy of it whether he’s retiring or not. Congrats on a stellar career @TomBrady!

Brandino tweeted that Brady's retirement increases his odds of winning the 2021 NFL MVP.

Brandino @chldshbrndino I think with Tom Brady’s retirement his odds of winning 2021 NFL MVP only increase. I think with Tom Brady’s retirement his odds of winning 2021 NFL MVP only increase.

Mario Pilato of Pro Football Focus says Brady retired while being the best quarterback in the league and is the true MVP of 2021.

Mario Pilato @PFF_Mario PFF @PFF Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL, per @AdamSchefter Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL, per @AdamSchefter https://t.co/kHlZDfLK34 @TomBrady retiring while being the best QB in the league and the TRUE MVP of 2021 is how you go out on top! It was a real treat to witness greatness for so long. Thank you. twitter.com/pff/status/148… @TomBrady retiring while being the best QB in the league and the TRUE MVP of 2021 is how you go out on top! It was a real treat to witness greatness for so long. Thank you. twitter.com/pff/status/148…

MustangLDO says there's no way that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should have won the Pro Football Writers of America MVP award. He says Brady is the MVP of 2021.

MustangLDO @JohnsonPatk @PFWAwriters No Way Aaron Rogers should have won!!! Tom Brady - 5316 passing yards, 43 TDs and 12, He is the MVP for 2021... @PFWAwriters No Way Aaron Rogers should have won!!! Tom Brady - 5316 passing yards, 43 TDs and 12, He is the MVP for 2021...

GyanAFC breaks the news that Brady is the 2021-2022 NFL MVP.

✞ @GyanAFC Tom Brady wins 2021-2022 NFL league MVP *BREAKING NEWTom Brady wins 2021-2022 NFL league MVP *BREAKING NEW 🚨 Tom Brady wins 2021-2022 NFL league MVP

Liam Niesz says that Brady is really about to win MVP and retire.

Liam Niesz @LiamNade__ Tom Brady really about to win MVP AND retire Tom Brady really about to win MVP AND retire

Co-host of the Fox Sports 1 show First Things First, Emmanuel Acho, says Brady will retire in a year where he led the league in passing touchdowns, passing yards and pass completions. He said the quarterback's year is MVP caliber.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho



Passing touchdowns: 43

Passing yards: 5,316

Pass completions: 485



He won the NFC South and commanded a 13 win team.



Even Tom Brady’s retirement year is MVP caliber. Tom Brady will retire in a year he led the @NFL in:Passing touchdowns: 43Passing yards: 5,316Pass completions: 485He won the NFC South and commanded a 13 win team.Even Tom Brady’s retirement year is MVP caliber. Tom Brady will retire in a year he led the @NFL in:Passing touchdowns: 43Passing yards: 5,316Pass completions: 485He won the NFC South and commanded a 13 win team.Even Tom Brady’s retirement year is MVP caliber.

Kyla Rose wants Brady to win MVP so badly now, imagining him going out as the MVP with a laughing emoji.

Kyla Rose @kylaer_ Okay I want Tom Brady to win MVP so badly now, imagine going out as the MVP Okay I want Tom Brady to win MVP so badly now, imagine going out as the MVP 😂

JC Cornell said it would be pretty epic if Brady won MVP the season he retires.

JC Cornell @CornellNFL Would be pretty epic if Tom Brady won MVP the season he retires. Would be pretty epic if Tom Brady won MVP the season he retires.

Tom Brady and his 2021 NFL season

He threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading the league in both categories for Tampa Bay. If he does win the award, it would be the fourth of his career and his first with the Buccaneers.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback won his first three with the New England Patriots (2007, 2010, 2017).

A fourth MVP award would put him one behind Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Manning won five MVP awards: four with the Indianapolis Colts (2003, 2004, 2008, and 2009) and one with the Denver Broncos (2013).

Will Brady ride into the sunset as league MVP? It would be another accomplishment in his first ballot Hall of Fame career. The question remains whether the voters for the award will side with the fans or not.

Either way, what a career for the best quarterback to ever do it.

