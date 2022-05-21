"Lmao Carson Wentz gets replaced by Nick Foles yet again" - NFL fans react to quarterback development in Colts camp

Nick Foles is reportedly in talks to sign with the Indianapolis Colts as the backup to starting quarterback Matt Ryan. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback possibly signing with the Colts.

A Philadelphia Eagles fan commented that former Colts quarterback and current Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz gets replaced by Foles yet again.

When Wentz tore his ACL in the 2017 season with the Eagles, Foles stepped in and led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl that season. They defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

Jason Bergbauer @JasonBergbauer @zkeefer Lmao Carson Wentz gets replaced by Nick Foles yet again

Another Eagles fan said that he'll work out better with the Colts than Wentz did:

Kristen @B13Kristen @zkeefer Eagles fan here. Nick will work out better than Wentz with the Colts did. Much different mentality.

A Colts fan said that it's a waste of money to sign the quarterback:

This Atlanta Falcons fan said that Ryan hasn't missed a game over injury or poor play in years, but it's nice to have a solid backup regardless:

Austin @AustinPlanet @zkeefer Matt Ryan hasn't missed a game over injury or poor play in years, but it's nice to have a good backup anyway.

ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick says he likes the moves by the Colts:

This fan said that Wentz is punching the air right now:

Stephie Smalls of Champions Round is howling at the Colts signing Foles:

Smalls @StephieSmallls Zak Keefer @zkeefer Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said. Nothing done yet, but there's a chance it comes by next week. Makes a ton of sense on both sides. He'd backup new starter Matt Ryan. IM HOWLING.

Another fan chimed in, saying that the quarterback's going to win another Super Bowl with Wentz's team:

Isaiah Stone @IsaiahStoneHere @zkeefer He finna win another Super Bowl with Carson's team haha

Another Colts fan notes that this would be a good option for a backup quarterback:

Sara Gray @sgray0113 @zkeefer That would be a good option for back up qb

A fan commented that the quarterback can do a great job bringing culture to the Colts locker room:

@BCB_Ocho @BCB_Ocho @zkeefer I think he can do a great job bringing culture to that locker room

Nick Foles and his NFL career

The QB with the Eagles hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LII over the Patriots

The quarterback was drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. His first stint with Philadelphia lasted three seasons (2012 - 2014). The quarterback signed a two-year deal with the St. Louis Rams in 2015, starting 11 games.

In his lone season with the Rams, he threw for 2,052 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. After spending one season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, he returned to the Eagles for the 2017 season.

The signal-caller took over for Wentz that season, winning Super Bowl 52 and was the game's MVP. He threw for 373 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in the game.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million-dollar deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March 2019 but started just four games for the team. He suffered a broken left clavicle in his shoulder in Week One of the 2019 season versus the Chiefs.

The quarterback was traded to the Chicago Bears in March 2020, where he started eight games in two seasons with the team. Chicago cut the signal-caller this offseason, and the 33-year-old could find a new home in Indianapolis.

He'd be reunited with Frank Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator for two seasons (2016 - 2017).

