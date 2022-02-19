"Ya’ll need a better hobby" - NFL fans come out in support of Brittany Matthews over recent controversies surrounding relationship with Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, have been the focal points of many contentious events as of late. However, NFL fans are now speaking out in defense of Matthews on social media.

One Twitter user named Kayla tweeted, "Ya’ll really hate @brittanylynne8 for what??? Ya’ll need a better hobby."

Keaton said, "Apparently it’s [hating Brittany Matthews] the cool thing to do…"

Matthews chimed in herself, stating, "Yup, the cool thing to do. Quite hysterical how something like that can become cool."

Manny Q asserted, "They hate em, cause they ain't em. But foreal it's just ridiculous. They hate the fact that they don't have what they have... They don't understand how a true love relationship feels so they hate. Having something like that is rare and they know it. They're Strong together.."

Bill Carle mentioned, "Everybody that criticizes her really shows their lack of class."

Sophia wrote, "100% agreed. CAN THIS ALL JUST STOP. LIKE Y’ALL WON’T GET ANYWHERE DOING THIS to people. They don’t deserve this, AT ALL."

Natasha stated, "They just jealous cause they ain’t making money like she is. Like all she is doing support her man and just living life and being a normal person."

Twitter user "burbly" quote-tweeted the 26-year-old fitness trainer, stating, "It's terrible...I often say that I'm glad I didn't have to live my 20s in the social media time. I pray for you and your family. You seem like genuinely decent people (and your baby is too cute for words)."

Another user named ernie_keebler wrote, "You're a successful woman with a successful man and a wonderful child, and a great life. If I was you, I'd get off social media. You have way more important things to be concerned about. My two cents......"

Another user named Team Brittany Matthews simply tweeted, "This."

The recent controversy surrounding Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Rumors began to spread on social media, mentioning that the Super Bowl 54 MVP had a conversation with Matthews and his brother Jackson, asking them to avoid Chiefs games because of all the "distractions" the two have caused over the years.

Without question, both Mahomes' fiancé and his brother are out there with their antics on social media, but the Chiefs quarterback never had that conversation, per reports.

