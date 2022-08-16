"He was ranked 12 last year, quite the drop" - NFL fans left debating over Russell Wilson's lowly ranking on NFL's Top 100 players list

Russell Wilson has made a lot of headlines this offseason. With the regular season set to kick off in less than a month, the quarterback has once again become the topic of some debate.

The first week of the preseason concluded on Sunday and the NFL world finally got to take a look at the Top 100 Players list of 2022. The Top 100 Players list is compiled based on the voting of current NFL players.

Players 100-51 were revealed this past Sunday as part of a five-hour long premiere. Two more episodes will follow in August, immediately following live preseason games. This will count down the remaining players on the list.

In this year's NFL top-100 player list of 2022, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ranked the 61st best player in the league. This is his lowest ranking in almost a decade.

Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR In the NFL Top 100, Russell Wilson checks in at 61.



Yes, Wilson is aging, but he's still been playing at the top of his game for the past few years on not-so-great Seattle teams. He went 6-8 as the starter for the Seahawks last season, throwing for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

NFL fans were quick to react to Russell Wilson being ranked as the 61st best player heading into the 2022 season. Here are the top comments:

Zach @Zach63595946 @ZacStevensDNVR He was ranked 12 last year, quite the drop. @ZacStevensDNVR He was ranked 12 last year, quite the drop.

Jeremy saline @big_J_Remy_ @MaseDenver @1043TheFan Can anyone even prove he deserves to be ranked that low aside from an injury. You see people say he’s slowing down but I’ve yet to see a any stats to back that @MaseDenver @1043TheFan Can anyone even prove he deserves to be ranked that low aside from an injury. You see people say he’s slowing down but I’ve yet to see a any stats to back that

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"They've got him behind Kyler Murray. On what planet would that be possible? Come on guys." — Russell Wilson sits at No. 61 on the NFL's Top 100 Players list..."They've got him behind Kyler Murray. On what planet would that be possible? Come on guys." — @ColinCowherd Russell Wilson sits at No. 61 on the NFL's Top 100 Players list..."They've got him behind Kyler Murray. On what planet would that be possible? Come on guys." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/64rpTW93ca

Andrew Mason @MaseDenver



This year, he dropped to No. 61 in the player-voted list.



He was No. 12 last year and No. 2 in 2020.



More at



denverfan.com/2099854/russel… Russell Wilson had been in the top 25 of the #NFLTop100 list for eight consecutive years before now.This year, he dropped to No. 61 in the player-voted list.He was No. 12 last year and No. 2 in 2020.More at @1043TheFan Russell Wilson had been in the top 25 of the #NFLTop100 list for eight consecutive years before now.This year, he dropped to No. 61 in the player-voted list.He was No. 12 last year and No. 2 in 2020.More at @1043TheFan:denverfan.com/2099854/russel…

Jason Cole @JasooonCole @TheHerd @ColinCowherd Definitely better than Murray right now but I can see why Russell fell this year. He had the opportunity to take a team with a bad roster the last few seasons and make them viable contenders but failed at that where other elite qbs have made that work, then leaves for Denver. @TheHerd @ColinCowherd Definitely better than Murray right now but I can see why Russell fell this year. He had the opportunity to take a team with a bad roster the last few seasons and make them viable contenders but failed at that where other elite qbs have made that work, then leaves for Denver.

Muhashi @Muhashi1252 @TheHerd @ColinCowherd Because kyler had a better season. God the bad take machine never stops. @TheHerd @ColinCowherd Because kyler had a better season. God the bad take machine never stops.

Russell Wilson wasn't the only surprise in the NFL Top 100 players list and more will be revealed on Sunday

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

The next episode will continue this Sunday, August 21st, starting at 4:30 PM with numbers 50-31 revealed over the course of two hours. Numbers 30-21 will be revealed on the same night starting at 11:00 PM ET. The season will conclude on Sunday, August 28th, as the top 20 players are revealed, which will begin at 8:00 PM ET.

So far, fans and media have been reacting to the list thus far, which has included many surprises. Mac Jones over Kirk Cousins has been a particular flash point. It is important to note that this list is based solely on player votes. Their opinions have compiled the list and though it may seem strange to us, perhaps they know best.

