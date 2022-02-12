"Looks like he walked out of a time machine from 1973" - Aaron Rodgers trolled by fans for questionable wardrobe choice at NFL awards ceremony

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the 2021 NFL MVP at the annual NFL Honors awards show. It was the fourth MVP award of the Packers quarterback’s career. But that was not the biggest takeaway from him winning the honor. NFL fans noticed the wardrobe the four-time All-Pro was wearing and took to social media to make their remarks on it.

One user named @ACinPhilly wrote, "Aaron Rodgers looked like he walked out of a time machine from 1973."

Another fan named Tony Basile tweeted that Rodgers shouldn't be allowed to win MVP with that hair and corduroy suit.

@Jennpaulkelly pointed out how a four-time MVP who earns millions of dollars chose to wear "a suit from the 70's found at a thrift store."

A Twitter account called Cobra Commander stated: "Aaron Rodgers accepts his MVP award in a 1976 tan Corduroy suit and suede shoes in Los Angeles. Side note. It’s 80 degrees outside."

A user named Mike suggested that the quarterback be traded for the suit he was wearing.

@StephieSmallls wrote that she would be telling her kids that this [Rodgers] was Hannah Montana's dad.

Another account called Dozer Dude wrote: "I think Aaron Rodgers should’ve let someone else do the research on picking out a suit to wear tonight."

Twitter user Paiyslee tweeted: "You really have to feel for @AaronRodgers12... he went from top NFL quarterback to man on the corner with a shopping cart wearing a 1978 corduroy suit from Goodwill who needs a bath badly in the blink of an eye."

One fan wrote: "Now we know where the suits from Sears went when their stores closed and why a man bun is sometimes a better choice."

Twitter user Matt Larsen wrote what they felt the suit's material looked like:

Aaron Rodgers joins elite company with fourth MVP award

Green Bay Packers QB Rodgers and former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning

With his fourth MVP award, only former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has more (five). This season, the Green Bay signal caller had 4,115 passing yards; 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

He led the NFL in passer rating for the second straight season with a 111.9 rating and in QBR with a 69.2 rating. Although his future with the Packers may be uncertain, putting up great numbers really suits him

