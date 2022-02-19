"Carson Wentz is and always has been a fraud" - NFL fans critical of Colts QB's recent failures

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is now the target of NFL fans as they are commenting on his recent lack of success. Wentz just finished his first full season with Indianapolis as the team went 9-8 and finished in second place in the AFC South.

The quarterback threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season. However, fans are discussing some of his shortcomings.

Corey Johnson said, "Carson Wentz IS and has always been a fraud."

Talk show host Joe Giglio tweeted, "Today is the one-year anniversary of the Eagles fleecing the Colts in the Carson Wentz trade."

Gatormc89 asserted: "Ever since the Patriots-Colts game, I am of the opinion that Carson Wentz is a massive fraud and so far, this opinion is fact."

Blake said, "One year ago today, the worst QB in the NFL, Carson Wentz, was traded for a first-round pick."

Founder, Editor-in-Chief & Podcast Co-Host for IBT Media, Seth Woolcock, stated: 'Man, do I feel bad for whatever franchise ends up with Carson Wentz as their starter in 2022."

AMERICASTEAM said, "Carson Wentz is terrible dawg."

Jaymzdeen tweeted, "Carson Wentz is and was terrible. As far as not many options… Nonsense…. Create the da*n options! There are plenty of ways to fix it. FIX IT!"

Chris Gatewood stated, "Carson Wentz is terrible..."

Daniel Ruttle had this to say: "Imagine a big factor is that after six seasons, he has shown no signs of knowing when to give up on a play. Foolish turnovers and bad sacks are things that should decrease steadily as a QB matures.

Wentz hasn’t done that. It was a huge issue in Phi. and it was bad in Indy too."

Frio mentioned "It’s insane how bad Carson Wentz's pocket presence is…he has zero feel for pressure…he makes some magic tricks happen when you run straight at him but other than that? Sitting duck."

Carson Wentz's career with the Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts

He was the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft for the Philadelphia Eagles. In his rookie season, he threw for 3,782 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

However, in his second season, he had 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 3,296 passing yards in 13 games.

The quarterback suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams, missing the remaining three games of the 2017 season. The team went on to win the Super Bowl that season over the New England Patriots with backup quarterback Nick Foles under center.

One of the major concerns with Wentz is fumbles, as he has the most amongst quarterbacks since 2016 with 66.

With reports that the Colts will either cut or trade him, where will the 29-year-old end up in 2022?

