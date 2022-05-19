"Is the Rock smaller than you both?" - NFL fans get talking over Eli Manning's viral social media post featuring Peyton and Dwayne Johnson

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has caused quite the stir on social media over a picture of himself, his brother Peyton Manning and sports entertainment superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Manning posted a picture of the three stars on his Twitter page as all three were dressed in suits. What is rather odd about the picture is that both Eli and Peyton look bigger than Johnson, which for many people is hard to believe.

Eli Manning @EliManning I want to thank The Rock for separating Peyt and Me. As you can see, things were getting a little intense. I want to thank The Rock for separating Peyt and Me. As you can see, things were getting a little intense. https://t.co/WWEHuzoERo

"Is the rock smaller than you both or angles with positioning?"

A Las Vegas Raiders blog post stated that all three are listed as 6'5" and that something isn't right.

Manning brothers were two of the greats

You can't tell the story of the NFL without mentioning both Eli and Peyton Manning. Between them, they won four Super Bowls (two each) and set numerous records during their careers.

Eli Manning is perhaps best known for defeating Tom Brady twice in Super Bowls and ending the New England Patriots' chances of going through an entire season and postseason undefeated.

Peyton Manning won a Super Bowl with the Colts and then another with the Denver Broncos. "The Sheriff" as he is known was one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.

The pair are enjoying their retirement and dabbled in the media last season, featuring on the Manningcast, where they commentated on games while having special guests. It was a huge hit among fans.

Many hope it is back for another year, but at the moment, most fans are wondering just how the pair can be bigger than The Rock.

Edited by John Maxwell