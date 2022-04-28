"He’s trying to be politically correct" - NFL fans dismiss Mark Davis' push for a Colin Kaepernick NFL comeback

Is Las Vegas Raiders' owner Mark Davis interested in resurrecting the dormant NFL career of former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick? Or is he just trying to be politically correct?

NFL fans are split on the question after Mark Davis recently told Monte Poole that he believes in the former second-round pick during NBCSportsBayArea.com's Race in America: A Candid Conversation:

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick. He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and General Manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Davis explained that he has come to learn that Kaepernick and his decision to kneel during the national anthem was something he originally misunderstood and has come to appreciate:

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being. I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin, and I didn’t understand him. I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it.”

NFL fans believe Mark Davis' Colin Kaepernick interest is just to appear politically correct

Whether or not Kaepernick deserves a spot in the league is up to each individual front office's assessment of their own needs. It also depends on their belief in Kap's ability to shake off six years of rust to still be capable of playing at the NFL level.

When it comes to Mark Davis' interest in the dual-threat signal-caller, some fans don't sense the authenticity. They instead believe that the Las Vegas Raiders' owner is simply saying the right thing to gain favor with certain media outlets:

Clay Travis thinks Colin Kaepernick's 'martyrdom' is over

According to Clay Travis of Outkick, the fact that Kaepernick is attempting to make a comeback to a league he once deemed racist - comparing the NFL Combine to slavery - means that the 'martyrdom' surrounding his banishment from the league is now officially over:

"I kind of welcome it because his martyrdom is over. Colin Kaepernick doesn’t matter anymore if he’s standing on a sideline holding a clipboard; not even good enough to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, which is where I think his skill set would be."

Mark Davis has the chance to make Kaepernick the backup (or primary competition) to Derek Carr, who just led the Raiders to its first postseason appearance since Kap was still in the NFL.

