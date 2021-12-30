NFL fans divided over Aaron Rodgers' controversial new statements about COVID and vaccinations

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be on his way to another NFL MVP award this season. But his name has consistently shown up in headlines for reasons that have nothing to do with his play on the field.

Rodgers appears on The Pat McAfee Show every Tuesday. During these weekly appearances, he gets to share his opinions on COVID-19, which brews up controversy.

This week, Rodgers stated that, if questioning research is wrong, then science is broken.

Diving too deep into Rodgers' comments on COVID leads one down a major rabbit hole. However, that isn't stopping fans from reacting to his latest remarks.

NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers' latest comments

Fans have landed on both sides of the debate when discussing the quarterback. Some believe he just needs to be quiet and are frustrated with his comments on COVID.

Mike Bates @MikeBatesTWIBH If Aaron Rodgers gets a PhD in immunobiology and goes to work in a lab, I'll be happy to repeat his thoughts on science and vaccine research, but until then I think we all would do well to ignore the football man until he gets COVID again, and we get to laugh at him again.

Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest QBs I’ve ever seen. He also is one of the most ignorant, arrogant and misinformed sports figures when it comes to COVID-19.

Yet Rodgers' comments have given validation to those who share his views on COVID and vaccines to help prevent infection and the spread of the virus. For some, Rodgers' prominent voice echoes their beliefs and concerns.

Rodgers has every right to go on the show every week and share his views. He just also has to understand that serious backlash will come his way. His unvaccinated status is not the issue for his detractors. The problem arises from spreading what can easily be seen as misinformation on a major platform.

𝚎𝚕𝚒 𝚋𝚎𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚜 • @EliBegins Has @PatMcAfeeShow or anyone else considered reminding Aaron Rodgers that the “conversation” he so desperately wants to have re: covid/vaccines literally began with him lying to his fans and teammates about it, and maybe that’s why this “conversation” has ceased to progress?

Those upset with Rodgers want to know why he downplays what medical professionals say. That can be seen as the equivalent of saying he is wrong about everything football-related and not hearing otherwise, even though he has years of experience and proven success.

However, his actions draw defense from some fans and those who believe in what he is saying. This illustrates the divisive nature of the debate over vaccines and COVID in general.

Jason Bell @JBellSATX Any sports show still having Aaron Rodgers on to talk COVID is pointless. He sounds ridiculous but passes it off as just being more intelligent. I can’t imagine why anyone should take him seriously. Kinda like Clay Travis.

Rodgers seems to be directly ignoring the facts to promote his own views. Those views are accurate to some and controversial to others. So who is right in this scenario?

Jeff Feyerer @JF_Fey Someone please show Aaron Rodgers the statistics for COVID-19 between unvaccinated and vaccinated people please

He entered the debate once he tested positive and revealed he was unvaccinated. Of course, McAfee is going to keep giving him this platform because it has to be fantastic for ratings.

The quarterback just has to be careful not to go too far because it could result in him losing endorsements. Not so long ago, he seemed like the perfect pitch man for just about anything. Now, it may be hard to get new business or break into the world of television hosting because of his comments.

FantasyGenes @fantasygenes Seeing Aaron Rodgers talk about science and COVID weekly is exhausting.

This season has seen many controversies, and Aaron Rodgers' "immunized" debacle certainly ranks at the top. With strong opinions on both sides of the debate, Rodgers' reputation could take a hit, considering that most people's loyalties lie with actual scientists when it comes to a destructive virus that has been eating up the world.

