"Great QBs don’t always make great analysts" - NFL fans react to Drew Brees getting the axe after one year as analyst

Drew Brees is out after one season as an NFL analyst on NBC. The longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback retired last year after 20 seasons in the NFL and joined NBC Sports in March of last year. NFL fans shared their thoughts on social media about the former Saints quarterback losing his job after only one year as an analyst.

This Green Bay Packers fan tweeted that great quarterbacks don't always make great analysts:

A Miami Dolphins fan noted jokingly that the former New Orleans quarterback never got the hang of being an analyst:

SeanTheMan85 @Man85Sean @JBroska55 @AndrewMarchand He was pretty bad as an analyst. Never got the hang of it. @JBroska55 @AndrewMarchand He was pretty bad as an analyst. Never got the hang of it.

This Saints fans said that former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo made the transition as an analyst and is one of the few that had a successful transition:

AJ @PR_Sensation_3 @Man85Sean @JBroska55 @AndrewMarchand Romo made it look so easy. He’s one of the few that had a successful transition @Man85Sean @JBroska55 @AndrewMarchand Romo made it look so easy. He’s one of the few that had a successful transition

Another fan chimed in to say that the quarterback is prepping for a comeback after seeing the wide receiver room in New Orleans:

Scooter McGavin @MrDavisPlease twitter.com/andrewmarchand… Andrew Marchand @AndrewMarchand



nypost.com/2022/05/15/dre… NEWS: Drew Brees done at NBC after one year as an NFL TV analyst, The Post has learned. NEWS: Drew Brees done at NBC after one year as an NFL TV analyst, The Post has learned.nypost.com/2022/05/15/dre… Drew saw that wide receiver room and is prepping for a comeback Drew saw that wide receiver room and is prepping for a comeback 😂 twitter.com/andrewmarchand…

This Chicago sports fans said that Brees is a great quarterback but a terrible analyst:

A fan of the NHL's St. Louis Blues said the quarterback leaving NBC Sports was likely a good thing as he was terrible at it:

Another Saints fan commented, saying he wanted out after seeing the deal that Tom Brady got from Fox Sports:

tom @datspurs @AndrewMarchand @nick_underhill Probably saw how much Tom Brady got and wanted out @AndrewMarchand @nick_underhill Probably saw how much Tom Brady got and wanted out

A New England Patriots fan threw out the quarterback going to Fox Sports:

One fan asserted that the former New Orleans quarterback is making a return to the Saints:

A Saints fan stated that the signal-caller is following his career arc in having your first team not be good enough to then go elsewhere to see what they missed out on:

Jono Barnes @JonoBarnes @AndrewMarchand Ol Drew is just following the Drew Brees career arc. Have your first team you’re not good enough (NBC/Chargers) and then go show them what they missed out on with your second team (FOX?/Saints) @AndrewMarchand Ol Drew is just following the Drew Brees career arc. Have your first team you’re not good enough (NBC/Chargers) and then go show them what they missed out on with your second team (FOX?/Saints)

Where Does Drew Brees Go Next?

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

The decision between the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and NBC seemed to be a mutual split, as he wanted to call games over doing the “Football Night in America” studio show.

NBC didn’t have many NFL games to offer the 13-time Pro Bowler. NBC initially believed Brees had the potential to be molded into the heir apparent to analyst Cris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football."

Possible destinations for the quarterback could be at Fox as their number two analyst or at Amazon. We'll see where the 43-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback ends up for the 2022 season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe