"WHY ARE THE CHIEFS LETTING GO OF TYREEK HILL ???" - NFL fans flummoxed by decision to let go of star WR

Tyreek Hill is no longer a Kansas City Chief. According to Adam Schefter, the star wide receiver was traded to the Miami Dolphins for five picks. The Dolphins are giving up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in 2023. Put simply, NFL fans are dumbfounded. Chiefs fans are livid.

Here's a look at how the league is taking the news and, more specifically, how Chiefs fans are taking the news. The official Chiefs Twitter account is silent at the time of writing, but fans have made their anger known on the team's most recent post. Here's some of what they had to say.

PrettyBoySwitzo could not believe their eyes.

PrettyBoySwitzo🥋 @SwitzoSN WHY ARE THE CHIEFS LETTING GO OF TYREEK HILL ??????? WHY ARE THE CHIEFS LETTING GO OF TYREEK HILL ???????

Dov Kleiman, a respected analyst, gave a perfect example of what the Dolphins will be getting in Hill.

Rosa Parks' Burner Account predicts Hill will have a time in Miami similar to how Odell Beckham Jr enjoyed his time in Cleveland.

This fan is thinking what many are. Hill and Waddle will give the Dolphins plenty of open looks for Tua Tagovailoa to hit over the top.

NBA Wahomes posted this before the trade was officially announced and is now expected to be at the general manager's house with a torch and pitchfork.

NBA Wahomes💚🐍 @RatiolFear @Chiefs IF YOU TRADE TYREEK HILL I SWEAR ON EVERYTHING I LOVE I WILL BE AG VEACH’S DOOR BY 5PM SHARP WITH A PITCHFORK AND TORCH @Chiefs IF YOU TRADE TYREEK HILL I SWEAR ON EVERYTHING I LOVE I WILL BE AG VEACH’S DOOR BY 5PM SHARP WITH A PITCHFORK AND TORCH

This fan is now done with this team, apparently.

Matt wasn't happy with the team after they didn't make the Super Bowl, and they are not satisfied now. Of course, fans from nearly every other franchise will laugh at how high Matt's standards are for his team.

Matt @KcRunner351 @baggettszn @Chiefs Already decided not to renew my season tickets. Done with this team apart from watching them on the telly @baggettszn @Chiefs Already decided not to renew my season tickets. Done with this team apart from watching them on the telly

Andrew Boyce is now on rampage alert.

Andrew Boyce @AndrewJBoyce89 @Chiefs I'm about to go on a rampage if you trade Tyreek. It'll be the biggest slap in the face to the kingdom since saying Brady Quinn would win us games. @Chiefs I'm about to go on a rampage if you trade Tyreek. It'll be the biggest slap in the face to the kingdom since saying Brady Quinn would win us games.

One fan is losing their mind over this.

Roman McMillan is ready for an explanation as to why Tyreek Hill is now a Miami Dolphin.

Mark Adams Jr. is now out, it seems.

Who is left on the Kansas City Chiefs without Tyreek Hill?

Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans

Juju Smith-Schuster is now expected to be the team's top wide receiver. However, most expect Travis Kelce to shoulder the workload in terms of targets. But this is ominous for a tight end who has already taken his share of punishment. The tight end turns 33 years old in October.

Despite reaching more than 1,000 yards in his past six seasons, adding more work and targets to Kelce could ultimately be his downfall. Put simply, anyone who gets the ball too often opens themselves for too many hits. This increases the chances of injury as players with the ball get him many more times than players without it. The Chiefs are taking a big risk for the soon-to-be 33-year-old veteran.

