NFL fans go berserk over Joe Burrow's 4 TD demolition of Ravens

Joe Burrow has had his crowning moment since entering the NFL. Facing divisional rivals in the Baltimore Ravens, the second-year quarterback put on a show.

In the 41-21 win over the Ravens, Burrow was simply unstoppable as he toyed with what is normally a stout Baltimore defensive unit. In total, Burrow threw for 525 passing yards and four touchdowns in the demolition of the Ravens as the Bengals took sole possession of the AFC North.

NFL fans go crazy over Burrow performance

Burrow's 525 passing yards were the fourth highest in NFL history, falling only 30 yards short of becoming the all-time record holder for passing yards in a single game, which is currently held by former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Norm Van Brocklin who passed for 554 yards and five touchdowns back in 1951.

AB @RentFreeTweets Joe Burrow was cooking today Joe Burrow was cooking today

It was a sensational outing for the Bengals quarterback as he carved up the Ravens defense. Tee Higgins (12 rec, 194 yards, two TD's) and Ja'Marr Chase (7 rec, 125 yards) were the main beneficiaries of Burrows aerial dominance.

Kenny Horsley 🌹 @kennyhorsley JOE BURROW IS A HALL OF FAMER JOE BURROW IS A HALL OF FAMER

It has been a season of improvement for Burrow and the Bengals after his rookie season. While there were games last year in which Burrow looked the part, this season he has taken it to another level.

Mr. Ray (9-6) @MRaygunz I think we can all agree that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the AFC North. I think we can all agree that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the AFC North.

He has already more than doubled his touchdowns from last season (13 last year, 30 this year) and has over 1,000 more passing yards than last season. Adding that he was 2-7-1 in his ten games of his rookie campaign, Burrow has now taken the Bengals to a 9-6 record as they sit atop their division.

Adam Garcia @tdwaterhouse75 Joe Burrow is that guy. With Chase, Mixon & Higgins; they will bring a Lombardi trophy to Cincinnati Joe Burrow is that guy. With Chase, Mixon & Higgins; they will bring a Lombardi trophy to Cincinnati

Rarely does a quarterback throw for over 500 yards in an NFL game, even rarer is that Burrow did not throw an interception either. While completing an astonishing 37 of his 46 passes for an utterly dominant display from the second-year quarterback.

kc @kevin6234 @Bengals I am really going out on a limb here BUT I think Joe Burrow will be the #FedexAir player of the week. @Bengals I am really going out on a limb here BUT I think Joe Burrow will be the #FedexAir player of the week.

him @jpysl1 Joe burrow threw for 525 yards lol good lord Joe burrow threw for 525 yards lol good lord

The Ravens were depleted due to injuries and COVID health and safety protocols , however, that shouldn't take anything away from Burrow's incredible effort on Sunday, as he did as he pleased for four quarters.

Cody Shannon @codyshannon1287 Joe Burrow is THAT dude. Looking at his stat line today made my jaw drop Joe Burrow is THAT dude. Looking at his stat line today made my jaw drop

While a performance like that is unlikely to be seen again any time soon, Burrow's sensational day for the Bengals will go down in franchise history as one of the all-time great quarterback outings.

