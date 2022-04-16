"Musk is buying Twitter to figure out how to monetize gold like this" - NFL fans have a field day over Lamar Jackson's hilarious exchange with man over his signature

Lamar Jackson had his conversation with a man over the quarterback’s signature. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback called out a fan for selling his jersey with a fake signature. Needless to say, fans chimed in with their opinions on the matter.
One Twitter user said: "I think Musk is buying Twitter to figure out how to monetize gold like this."
This person tweeted: "Instead of being humble and just asking Lamar for an actual signature he wanted to argue with the man so he could be right. Genius."
Another user stated: "Have to give it up to the seller tho- That's a ballsy move to pass off a fake that doesn't even come close & expect someone to bite."
This Twitter noted: "I'm consistently laughing at this guy's fails. I could probably go to JSA and they'd be like 'not confirmed. It's fake. And he'd still try."
The 2019 AP NFL MVP chimed in, tweeting: "Boy I know how I do my signature, and that’s not it!"
Another person asserted: "How is this guy going to tell Lamar Jackson that he’s wrong about his own signature just look at the difference in the signatures."
This individual said: "Lamar Jackson: i didn’t sign that
Some dude trying to sell his jersey: UMMM SOME SERVICE SAID YOU DID SO YOU MUSTVE FORGOTTEB! Like the man himself doesn’t know his own signature."
FanSided staff writer and podcaster Alicia de Artola stated: "I need a 6-part podcast covering this interaction and subsequent comment threads trying to figure out what an authentic Lamar Jackson signature looks like."
Another Twitter user noted: "This doesn’t even look like @Lj_era8's signature, the penmanship is off, looks sloppy."
This user said: "How are YOU gonna tell @Lj_era8 about his own Signature yo… just stop it. Giving off real Scammer vibes now…. @gray_silk."
Lamar Jackson and the signed jersey
Someone posted a tweet trying to sell the All-Pro quarterback's signed jersey that had been verified by the authentication company JSA.
The individual had listed the jersey for sale for $250 on Twitter. However, the Ravens signal-caller said that wasn't his signature on the jersey, saying he knows what his signature looks like.
We'll see if this situation gets sorted out sooner rather than later.