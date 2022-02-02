"Comrade Burrow" - NFL fans found old tweet of Joe Borrow criticizing capitalism

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is currently the talk of the NFL after advancing to the Super Bowl in his second season. The 25-year-old has blossomed into a superstar throughout this season. When that happens, old social media posts are always bound to resurface.

In Burrow's case, his old tweets are from 2017 when he was a sophomore at Ohio State University. Burrow fired off a flurry of his thoughts on Twitter involving the capitalist economic system.

Some fans, such as Manny Fidel, have taken Joe Burrow's remarks as anti-capitalist. Fidel also included four of Burrow's tweets in his tweet. Some of them have been deleted by Burrow.

Whenever economic system debates are involved, it's bound to lead to disagreements. However, in the case of Bobby Wagner, he sides heavily with Burrow. The Seattle Seahawks linebacker went so far as to say, "he's the one."

One fan called Joe Burrow an anti-capitalist king for his remarks in 2017. Burrow's charisma and intangibles speak to people, which is why many agree with him.

A fan that Burrow's message spoke to took to Twitter to say they've been converted to being a Bengals fan, thanks to the former National Champion.

It wasn't all love for Burrow's anti-capitalist remarks, however. His political views have been taken as being socialist by some fans. Despite the tweets being from five years ago, one fan, in particular, tweeted at Burrow, saying his remarks weren't going to get him cheered by fans.

GawdyNews @gawdynews @JoeyB If you want people to cheer for the better team/player (merit-based society) - you need to stop with your socialist anti-capitalist crap. You are living in the most privileged society because of capitalism and entrepreneurship which looks up to achievers. @JoeyB If you want people to cheer for the better team/player (merit-based society) - you need to stop with your socialist anti-capitalist crap. You are living in the most privileged society because of capitalism and entrepreneurship which looks up to achievers.

Rather than taking an extreme side, one fan took to Twitter to bring up an unbiased point. They offered a take that, just because Burrow mentioned negative aspects of capitalism, doesn't make him anti-capitalist.

That was a logical and sensible remark, given the freedom of speech America has granted in its constitution.

PORTLAND STEMS @PortlandStems the old joe burrow tweet floating around is being framed as anti-capitalist because in america, acknowledging capitalism's effects on human beings at all — even in ways that don't necessarily oppose it — is still seen as anti-capitalist the old joe burrow tweet floating around is being framed as anti-capitalist because in america, acknowledging capitalism's effects on human beings at all — even in ways that don't necessarily oppose it — is still seen as anti-capitalist

Some fans argued that Joe Burrow's take was in favor of capitalism.

… @Burrwin @mistakeys @MacMcclintock6 @KatenCheyenne @squalltimore @bwags Joe Burrow is a capitalist. He is not remotely socialist. He made several tweets explaining how capitalism made him rich and famous, then proceeded to dress as an elitist pig. @mistakeys @MacMcclintock6 @KatenCheyenne @squalltimore @bwags Joe Burrow is a capitalist. He is not remotely socialist. He made several tweets explaining how capitalism made him rich and famous, then proceeded to dress as an elitist pig.

Not everyone wanted to make this a serious debate. One social media user asked why Burrow is being labeled anti-capitalist just for discussing the economic system.

Hunky Dory @Goldenseed13 @fuckthechiefs10 @JoeyB How does this statement make Joe a communist? Just cause he used the words “capitalist system”. @fuckthechiefs10 @JoeyB How does this statement make Joe a communist? Just cause he used the words “capitalist system”.

Another person didn't care which side they or Burrow sided on in this debate. They were just amazed that this discussion was even happening. That shows how much of a national story the Bengals and Burrow have become.

Nicholas Meyer @scrubmastaflex The Bengals are now doing so well, Twitter has a thread where people debate if Joe Burrow is a communist or capitalist icon.



Just set me on fire please. The Bengals are now doing so well, Twitter has a thread where people debate if Joe Burrow is a communist or capitalist icon. Just set me on fire please.

Finally, another user on Twitter sided with the neutralists. They're in the belief that he was raising a question, not proclaiming his side.

jayk @jtlingard Joey Burrow @JoeyB In a capitalist system that is focused on making money it makes it more sought-after twitter.com/jaybowmanlwos/… In a capitalist system that is focused on making money it makes it more sought-after twitter.com/jaybowmanlwos/… Why are people trying to frame this as evidence for Joe Burrow being a comrade? He is literally just explaining how a capitalist system operates, not picking a side. twitter.com/joeyb/status/8… Why are people trying to frame this as evidence for Joe Burrow being a comrade? He is literally just explaining how a capitalist system operates, not picking a side. twitter.com/joeyb/status/8…

Joe Burrow's stardom is increasing by the day

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

With each passing day, his stardom continues to rise. After tearing his ACL in his rookie season, he has had as spectacular a comeback season as possible.

He will have a chance to increase his stardom even further by defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. His swagger, confidence, and personality have shone during the postseason and have inspired his teammates.

Also Read Article Continues below

Whatever Burrow tweeted is in the past. Right now, he's living his best life and can join NFL history by winning the Super Bowl.

Edited by Windy Goodloe